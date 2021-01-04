MIB Encounter / Abduct Woman in Midland, Michigan

A Midland, Michigan woman has an encounter with MIB after she observe them forcing a girl into their car. The witness was abducted and taken to various locations. Bizarre account, all around.
The following account was posted on the MUFON CMS:
Midland, Michigan
1975-06-01
12:15PM:
I was standing behind my screen door in the front of my home. I saw an old car parked next door with two men dressed in black forcing a screaming young girl into their vehicle. The men saw that I was watching and came to my home. When I saw them coming, I quickly shut the door. I thought to myself, 'had I locked the back door?' They spoke to me telepathically and told me that they could get in even if the door was locked and told me to open the front door, which I did.
They were around six feet tall, had top hats and their skin was greyish. I thought they had wrap around sunglasses on because their eyes were almond shaped. I tried to lead them out of the living room because I had an 8-month-old baby in a car bed there. The next thing I remember was them asking me if I would give them eggs from my body saying that where they came from they needed genetic material from other races because they had reached a point where they were having problems. I told them they could have my eggs but they were to remove my genes from them, that they belonged to my husband.
I then felt intense pain in my abdomen and I screamed. I thought to myself that maybe the neighbors would hear me and call the police. They told me the neighbors couldn't hear me and I realized that I wasn't in my home. All during this time they didn't let me see their faces. I remember fighting them as they were implanting something in my nose. One of them said to another that he put one in my breast too.
The next thing I remember is that I was in a craft and the pilot was having problems with the craft and had landed it in Sag Harbour (Nova Scotia). I could read a sign on a dock that said it was government property and no trespassing. I was told that the government knew all about them.
When the craft regained power he took me under the water and showed me an underwater domed city. I asked where were all the people. I could see buildings and street lights but no people.
The next thing that happened, I was taken to a mountain that opened up and we flew inside it. I was made to walk down a hallway where there were creatures that they kept locked up. I could hear a man screaming like he was being eaten alive. I asked where they got their people and was told me 'transients.'
Then I was put on a bus where the windows were blocked so I couldn't see out. I was taken to a room where there was an old man standing behind a desk. He informed me that I was going to be seen by a man who would decide what would happen to me. I remember being told that if I told anyone about my abduction or what I had seen that they would hurt my children.
The next thing I remember I was back home behind the door in my living room and I was bleeding vaginally. I told my husband what had happened and we both kept quiet for years. When I told one of my son's wives, my son had a bad attack of shingles and he was only in his early forties. This is my story. - MUFON
