Tuesday, January 05, 2021

Lifelong Alien Abduction Incidents Suddenly Recalled by Elderly Florida Resident


A elderly Florida man notices spots on his body when he takes a shower. He suddenly recalls the abductions, past and present, he had endured for over 60 years.

I recently received the following account:

"I woke up around 8 AM on September 29, 2018 and did all my usual chores, made coffee, got the paper and made breakfast. Felt great. I am retired and live in The Villages, Florida. The first day, in many years, that I woke up with no headache.

I went to the shower and as soon as the water hit my skin, spots on my body started burning. Then it all came rushing back to me what had taken place. My first reaction was trembling and sobbing uncontrollably. My wife was at the bathroom sink and ran to me in the shower. She thought I had hurt myself. Then I told her that I was visited sometime during the night by a very tall being with no features that I could see because of the blinding light.

The being was standing in front of me and on each side were two smaller beings that I could not see because when I turned my head they moved it without touching me. They were putting what looked like a half of golf ball size against my side. It had wires or coils hanging from it. They wouldn't let me look down and watch what they we doing. The tall bright one was telling me by mind control, "It is okay, everything will be alright. You will remember or do you remember."

Then my head was moved down to look at a scene I remember when I was 16 years old. I'm now 78. The scene was one of a place I used to go fishing at Keystone State Park in Pennsylvania. I could see the water rippling and blades of grass right in front of me. For years I told everyone back then that I was fishing and must have fallen asleep as I woke up clear on the other side of the park. I remember walking back to my fishing spot and all my gear was there. It puzzled me for years.

When I was in my 50's I had an x-ray taken of my hand and the doctor inquired to what was the thin piece of metal or whatever was in my finger. Since there was no scar he shrugged it off.

Now back to my tall stranger and the two smaller ones. They had put something on my side and at the same time they were doing something to the same finger the doctor had seen something on the x-ray. THIS REALLY HAPPENED! I still break down and start crying for no reason." - Name withheld


