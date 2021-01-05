Lifelong Alien Abduction Incidents Suddenly Recalled by Elderly Florida Resident

A elderly Florida man notices spots on his body when he takes a shower. He suddenly recalls the abductions, past and present, he had endured for over 60 years.
I recently received the following account:
"I woke up around 8 AM on September 29, 2018 and did all my usual chores, made coffee, got the paper and made breakfast. Felt great. I am retired and live in The Villages, Florida. The first day, in many years, that I woke up with no headache.
I went to the shower and as soon as the water hit my skin, spots on my body started burning. Then it all came rushing back to me what had taken place. My first reaction was trembling and sobbing uncontrollably. My wife was at the bathroom sink and ran to me in the shower. She thought I had hurt myself. Then I told her that I was visited sometime during the night by a very tall being with no features that I could see because of the blinding light.
The being was standing in front of me and on each side were two smaller beings that I could not see because when I turned my head they moved it without touching me. They were putting what looked like a half of golf ball size against my side. It had wires or coils hanging from it. They wouldn't let me look down and watch what they we doing. The tall bright one was telling me by mind control, "It is okay, everything will be alright. You will remember or do you remember."
Then my head was moved down to look at a scene I remember when I was 16 years old. I'm now 78. The scene was one of a place I used to go fishing at Keystone State Park in Pennsylvania. I could see the water rippling and blades of grass right in front of me. For years I told everyone back then that I was fishing and must have fallen asleep as I woke up clear on the other side of the park. I remember walking back to my fishing spot and all my gear was there. It puzzled me for years.
When I was in my 50's I had an x-ray taken of my hand and the doctor inquired to what was the thin piece of metal or whatever was in my finger. Since there was no scar he shrugged it off.
Now back to my tall stranger and the two smaller ones. They had put something on my side and at the same time they were doing something to the same finger the doctor had seen something on the x-ray. THIS REALLY HAPPENED! I still break down and start crying for no reason." - Name withheld
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers and followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site and newsletter. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
**********
Arcane Radio is LIVE w/ chat on the Beyond Explanation YouTube channel
Cryptid Creatures: Unknown Animals or Ancient Survivors?
The Strange and Supernatural Creatures of the United Kingdom
Harvard Prof Builds Case That ‘Oumuamua is Alien Technology
Mysteries, Suicides, Strange Disappearances, and the Bizarre Story Iowa’s Cult City
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute)
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved