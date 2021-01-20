Huge Translucent Manta Ray Shaped Entity Observed Over Burnside, Kentucky

A Kentucky resident is driving late at night when they observe a huge translucent manta ray shaped entity flying above them.
Burnside, Kentucky - 11/22/2014:
My daughter called me around 1:20 AM to inform me that she was in the ER with a kidney stone. She requested that I come to the hospital to take her home as she had finally passed a stone but had been given pain medication and was advised not to drive.
I picked her up from the hospital and took her home. She assured me that she would be fine and just wanted to sleep as she needed to go to work the next morning.
I drove the 6-7 miles home and pulled into my driveway and got out of my car. It was 3 AM and I looked up at all the stars in the sky, noting their beauty when suddenly above me I heard a swish.
Directly above me, about 50-100 ft. off the ground, I looked up to see something that was both beautiful and terrifying at the same time. There was a large stingray-shaped entity slowly pulsating as it flew above me. It was as large as my house which is 2500 square feet. I noted that I could see the stars through its body, although its outline was clearly visible. It did not fly as birds fly but rather seemed to undulate its body along in a perfect synchronized manner.
My house sits about 150 ft. from my neighbors and its shape covered the space between out houses so it was quite wide. As it undulated, I could see that hanging down from its back was something that looked like a tail or legs held together. I could not be sure as it continued to move as I watched it transfixed. It made no other sound except that initial swish when I looked up. I think it wanted me to see it, I felt that; as I watched it until it disappeared across a farm field in the back of my neighbors home. There was no odor of light associated with my sighting except the stars. At no time did I feel that it intended to harm me but even after it disappeared from sight, I felt frozen in amazement. I could not sleep after I went to bed and even now I gaze at the sky looking for it.
Has anyone else reported this entity? - MUFON
NOTE: I have been investigating the flying manta ray phenomenon for over a decade. This particular entity is much larger than others that have been reported to me. Very interesting account. Lon
