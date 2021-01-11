Huge Black Hairy Cryptid Encountered in Harrison Bay State Park, Tennessee

A Tennessee man was driving through Harrison Bay State Park when he encountered a large black unknown cryptid. He again saw the same creature that night.
I recently received the following account:
"I was traveling inside of Harrison Bay State Park, Tennessee one evening in 2010.
As I reached the top of the hill I slammed on my brakes, because a huge, black, hairy creature came bounding across the road. It was so large that it was a few feet longer than my lane was wide. I know that if it would have stood up, it would have been well over 8+ feet tall! The head was large also with a short snout. The tail was somewhat short, about 2 foot long.
I know another car saw it too, because when I hit the brakes, another car turned onto that road and slammed on their brakes too. We both just sat there for a few minutes.
I truly have no idea what it was that I saw. It was not a dog or a horse. Dogs do not get that big. The legs were muscular and long. I was on all fours, but it ran like it would have the ability to stand as a biped.
I watched it run into the woods, and it was running faster than any animal I have every seen.
I took my foot off the brake and slowly drove ahead.
About a 1/2 mile down the road, I noticed it again at the edge of the woods with it teeth bared and snarling. I was now afraid that it was stalking me. I accelerated and hurried home.
I have not ever seen it again, but I know that this creature is still around. I am very cautious when I drive though that area." MP
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers and followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site and newsletter. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
----------