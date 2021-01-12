Hiker Experiences Rock-Throwing & Wood Knocks in New River Gorge, WV

A hiker, trekking through the New River Gorge in West Virginia, is confronted by rock throwing and wood knocks during the entire 3+ hour hike. Was it a Bigfoot?
The following account was recently posted on social media:
"A few months ago, I was out on a multi-day motorcycle ride. I stopped to do some hiking in the New River Gorge area in West Virginia. It was early morning, just after daylight. There were no other vehicles or signs of people anywhere around as it is a pretty remote, unmarked trail, so I assumed I was the only one there.
I entered the trailhead to begin my long hike to the bottom of the gorge. Less than 50’ into the woods, I had a rock thrown at me. I stopped and looked to the direction downhill where the rock came from. I watched for a couple minutes. After nothing else happened, I continued my hike down the trail. A few steps later, another rock was thrown at me. I again looked in the direction where the rock had come from and slowly made my way through the brush in that direction. I scouted the area, and found nothing. No area where people could have been hiding, which had been my initial assumption, within a reasonable throwing distance. Just really dense brush.
I made my way back to the trail and continued down into the gorge. The trail made its way down the hill, and the made a switch back around a cliff which had been the area where the rocks had been thrown. I had another rock thrown at me once I made way around the bottom of the cliff. I paid no attention to this rock and continued my hike. I made my way to the bottom of the gorge, stopping to explore abandoned mine towns and mine shafts on the way down.
About 3 hours later, I began making my way back up the gorge. As I approached the top, I had another rock thrown at me, followed by a series of wood knocks. I made my way back up into the area where the rocks had been thrown, and again, nothing found. I once again heard a series of wood knocks, this time from below me at the bottom of the cliff. I was a unable to find any signs of any wildlife in the area.
I ended up contacting a well respected Bigfoot researcher in the area to discuss my my experience. Due to the extremely remote and unmarked location, we find it very unlikely that people would have been there, camped out ready to throw rocks and make wood knocks. Though it cannot be absolutely ruled out. Overall, it was a pretty exciting experience. Whether or not it was actually a Bigfoot, I’ll never know. But it’s certainly an encounter I’ll never forget. I plan on making future camping excursions into the area just to scout the area and see if I can have more rocks thrown at me." DR
