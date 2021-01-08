Glowing White Humanoid Observed in North Utica, NY Woods (Photo)

A witness in North Utica, New York post an image of an unknown glowing white humanoid in the nearby woods. What is this?
This image was posted on social media. What are your thoughts?:
North Utica, New York
2019-08-31
10:10PM
I saw strange lights in a wooded area. I grabbed my camera and went to investigate. That's when I caught it on camera. Notice the long claws on the aliens hand. The picture is a close up.
NOTE: Is this 'alien' or another type of humanoid? Very interesting image. Lon
**********
----------
