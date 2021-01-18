Experiencer Recalls MIB / Grey Alien Encounters in Navarre Beach, Florida

An experiencer recalls a series of bizarre encounters while visiting Navarre Beach, Florida with other families in 1977. Was this a MIB encounter, followed by an abduction?
The following account was forwarded to me.
"During my spring break of 1977 my family and three other families, from the neighborhood I grew up in, traveled to a Holiday Inn in Navarre Beach, Florida. My mother had told me it was a newly opened hotel. It had an indoor pool, arcade, gift shop, deli, and small movie theatre. For its day it was considered to be a very nice place and my family went to this hotel three times. During our second visit in August of 1977 the movie 'Jaws II' was being filmed at Navarre and I even got to see the mechanical 'Jaws' stored with other movie equipment and props in the eastern portion of the hotel parking lot.
During this spring break vacation, around late March of 1977, there was a special showing of the film 'Bugsy Malone' where only children were permitted to attend. It was during the film that I started to feel a bit disoriented. I heard some other children crying and I heard the sound of someone throwing up. At one point in the film I got up from my chair to leave, but I was quickly escorted back to my chair by an usher in a black suit and black hat. I saw one or maybe two more men in black suits at the back of the theatre. After the film was over I felt just fine and I never did complain to anyone about that experience.
One evening on this vacation I awoke and sat up in my bed. I looked across the room and could see a group of small figures in the dimly lit room. My brother was asleep to my right and my parents were asleep in the bed to my left. The feeling I felt was something I had felt before, which I immediately recognized. It was a feeling I only have felt when the Greys were near. I thought it's been a while. And to a young boy, it had been over 2 years since his last encounter with the Greys. So it had felt like a long time. But then I could not move and one of the figures moved towards me very fast and the last thing I recalled were its big black eyes very close to my face and a wand like object being pointed at me. Then there was blackness.
The next thing I recall was being in the sand dunes away from the hotel in a circle of children. I must have been one of the youngest because I was the shortest. But my attention was more on the blue object directly over us that had a glowing blue light all about it. The closest thing I've seen to this shade of blue would be that of the blue glow of radiation that I've only seen from photos. Then there was blackness.
The next morning was a Saturday, and I was watching cartoons. It was not until I was watching TV that I then recalled that previous night's experience with the Greys, seeing the blue glowing sphere above me and the other children. I then told one of the other children, that were traveling with us on this trip, about my experience that night and she did not believe me. I also recall walking around the hotel later that day and then getting up the nerve to tell my older brother who also teased me." Name Withheld
