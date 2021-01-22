Friday, January 22, 2021

Experiencer Recalls Grey Alien Incident While Deer Hunting in Wisconsin

After 30 years, a Wisconsin man now believes that he actually experienced an alien Grey encounter and possibly an abduction while on a hunting trip with his father.

"This incident happened in October 1988 and I am beginning to recall what happens in recent years. I once thought that it was a vivid dream, but now I believe that this was an actual event.

My father and I were deer hunting with bow & arrow near Shullsburg, Wisconsin in Lafayette County. I was 15 years old at the time of this event.

A deer walked under my tree stand and I took a shot. I waited for my father to return to my tree stand as he was about a mile away in his own tree stand. This was well after dark. I told him that I took a shot and we proceeded to follow the blood trail together. As we were walking through the field following the trail, I observed a violet light hovering over the tree line going from left to right. I told my father and he didn't pay much attention because he was following the blood trail and told me to quit messing around. I shined my flashlight at the light and it darted off toward the woods very fast. After some time the trail stopped and my father said we would resume search in the morning but he though I probably had a brisket shot too low and wasn't going to get the deer.

That night we ate dinner cooked by the Coleman stove and got ready for bed in the back of his old 1973 Chevy pickup. It had a metal cab on the back and I remember windows on the side and in the back. My dad snored loud and I remember him snoring that night. As I was laying in the back of the truck, at some point of the night or early morning, I remember having a frightening feeling that someone was watching me; to the point I didn't want to open my eyes. I did and through the side window saw what I think was the big eyed, large head Grey looking back at me. I closed my eyes again and heard what was like a mechanical voice telling me, "We are not going to hurt you."

Then something made me open the back window of the truck cab and get out. When I did I observed three short and two taller large head, big eyed Grey aliens and that a disc-shaped craft landed in the field about 200 feet from the truck. I remember the little ones touching my fingers and leading me toward the craft and saying, "Do not be scared" in a mechanical voice that seemed to be in my head.

That is all I remember. I woke up in the back of the truck and thinking that this was a vivid scary dream and it has bothered me since it happened. To this day, when I see a image on TV or in print of an alien Grey, it sends chills down my spine!"

NOTE: This account was originally reported to MUFON, but later revised.


