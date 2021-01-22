Experiencer Recalls Grey Alien Incident While Deer Hunting in Wisconsin

After 30 years, a Wisconsin man now believes that he actually experienced an alien Grey encounter and possibly an abduction while on a hunting trip with his father.
"This incident happened in October 1988 and I am beginning to recall what happens in recent years. I once thought that it was a vivid dream, but now I believe that this was an actual event.
My father and I were deer hunting with bow & arrow near Shullsburg, Wisconsin in Lafayette County. I was 15 years old at the time of this event.
A deer walked under my tree stand and I took a shot. I waited for my father to return to my tree stand as he was about a mile away in his own tree stand. This was well after dark. I told him that I took a shot and we proceeded to follow the blood trail together. As we were walking through the field following the trail, I observed a violet light hovering over the tree line going from left to right. I told my father and he didn't pay much attention because he was following the blood trail and told me to quit messing around. I shined my flashlight at the light and it darted off toward the woods very fast. After some time the trail stopped and my father said we would resume search in the morning but he though I probably had a brisket shot too low and wasn't going to get the deer.
That night we ate dinner cooked by the Coleman stove and got ready for bed in the back of his old 1973 Chevy pickup. It had a metal cab on the back and I remember windows on the side and in the back. My dad snored loud and I remember him snoring that night. As I was laying in the back of the truck, at some point of the night or early morning, I remember having a frightening feeling that someone was watching me; to the point I didn't want to open my eyes. I did and through the side window saw what I think was the big eyed, large head Grey looking back at me. I closed my eyes again and heard what was like a mechanical voice telling me, "We are not going to hurt you."
Then something made me open the back window of the truck cab and get out. When I did I observed three short and two taller large head, big eyed Grey aliens and that a disc-shaped craft landed in the field about 200 feet from the truck. I remember the little ones touching my fingers and leading me toward the craft and saying, "Do not be scared" in a mechanical voice that seemed to be in my head.
That is all I remember. I woke up in the back of the truck and thinking that this was a vivid scary dream and it has bothered me since it happened. To this day, when I see a image on TV or in print of an alien Grey, it sends chills down my spine!"
NOTE: This account was originally reported to MUFON, but later revised. Lon
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers and followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site and newsletter. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
**********
Arcane Radio is LIVE w/ chat on the Beyond Explanation YouTube channel
Taking a Look at the World of Voodoo and More
Black Panther Photographed in Australia?
'Mystery Creature' Photographed in Maine
One of the World’s Most Controversial and Mysterious Manuscripts
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute)
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved