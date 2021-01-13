Alien Beings / Mass Lost Time Event at California Day Camp

An experiencer recalls bizarre nightmares associated with a lost time event that took place during the summer of 1977 and involved the individuals at a California day camp.
The following account was posted on the MUFON CMS:
During the summer of 1977 on one day between 10am and 2pm the following occurred at a day camp - Pena Adobe historical site, abutting Interstate 80, north of Fairfield, California and just before Vacaville on Pena Adobe Road on the east side of the highway.
These accounts have been delved from my memory and subconscious, years following the events.
My search for understanding started when I began to self-analyze why I had recurring nightmares, for years after that summer. I would dream a large, bleach white, cow's thigh bone chasing me. A bizarre, and somewhat ridiculous thing to be scared of. Even after the dreams stopped I had a persistent fear of the image in my mind. I was never scared of an actual cow's thighbone though. I discovered that the large white thigh bone was actually an alien, humanoid in shape, white, and somewhere about my size.
Throughout the weeks I was at camp I had a number of instances of missing time, coupled with fear.
The most detailed experience is of the counselors taking a large group of us kids on a walk; then waking up on the ground (with a gap in my memory of how I'd gotten there). Everyone on the hike awoke on the ground in a clearing. I have an image of numerous aliens, some taller and brilliantly white, and other shorter ones, in some way interacting with people. I recall someone noticing something weird with their watch. I'm not sure what. There seemed to be a transition between the time when people who were awake and were alright with the aliens' presence and when people started to return to 'normal' awareness and be bothered by what had happened and was going on. Eventually we all continued with our normal camp activities, but a number of kids were sent home early due to a sudden illness that was going around. I know many people were out of sorts and upset the rest of that day.
I also have images / thoughts of being amongst the trees and a small alien being there - and I have a terrible fear of being taken.
Another time I remember an image of a large glowing thing hovering over part of the camp. It is luminous, possibly ovoid, primarily glowing white with multiple other colors mixed in. I remember feeling something from it, as if it made a sound, but it didn't. - MUFON
NOTE: I am interested in any further information involving this incident. Lon
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers and followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site and newsletter. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
**********
Arcane Radio is LIVE w/ chat on the Beyond Explanation YouTube channel
**********
**********
NUMEROLOGIST - ASTROLOGER - PALMISTRY - TAROT - MEDIUM
Level up your marketing, gain clients and directly increase your income with less than one day per month total time.
Consider becoming part of the Beyond Explanation YouTube Channel. For more info, message us at beyondexplanation.online@gmail.com
Strange Creatures Seen in the U.K., Part 4
CIA’s declassified UFO documents are now online as ‘Black Vault’ reveals ‘mystery explosions’ and ‘contact with aliens’
Psychedelic Mushrooms Grew in a Man's Veins After He Injected Them
UFO researcher Morris Jessup: Murdered For What He Knew?
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute)
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved