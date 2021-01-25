Alien Abduction Incidents: Experimentation & Continued Close Encounters

The following alien abduction accounts were forwarded to me in recent years. They were originally sent to MUFON or NUFORC. The first experiencer later contacted me.
I was inside my house, which was just outside of Boise, Idaho, reading a book when I heard a roaring sound overhead. It was an October 2016 evening, around 9 PM. I went outside to check and saw this bright, white ship that was about 120 feet wide with reddish-orange lights - all of which were extremely bright and flashed in a sequence. It was just floating there, I thought the sound was a thunderclap, but I guess I was wrong. It landed about 80 feet away from me, and I saw a door open, and humanoid aliens stepped out of the ship.
When the aliens saw me, they came towards me. I tried to escape, but they ended up being too fast for me to outrun them. They must have knocked me out, because I woke up naked, strapped to some sort of examination table, which had a lot of sharp devices around it. One of the aliens came up to the table and picked up what looked like a syringe with a very large needle. The alien stuck the needle in my right thigh, and that was when everything became a blur. The alien was doing some sort of full-body examination, but when he was done, he knocked me out again.
I woke up back on my lawn, clothed and clean, and with a device in my hand. The device contained a clip of one of the aliens speaking. I went inside to make sure they did not do anything more than an examination. When I was checking myself, I found this very long scar going down my entire right side, from just below my armpit all the way to my ankle. I am now genuinely afraid for my life, and every time I go somewhere, I have to look to the skies to make sure the aliens are not stalking me.
It started in 1974 in Long Beach, California. They came into my room though the wall. I was very young at the time. We move to the Hudson Valley, NY in 1976. I saw a UFO that changed shape while flying. I started to be taken and told my parents. They offered no help. They made it worse when they told me it was a witch.
In the 1980s, I saw a big UFO over Mohawk Mountain house. For a few years I would wake at 3:30 AM with bloody nose. In 1987 I was taken. That is when I saw the guy on the History Channel and remember from the ship. During 2014-2016 I experienced several abductions,
During that period I fell off my bike and landed on my ribs. I was taken to the emergency room and was told that my ribs were not broken. I went home, but suddenly blacked out in my bedroom. I woke up at 3:30 AM feeling terrible. Suddenly the aliens appeared and told me that my core body temperature was 69. I think I had died and that they saved me.
This continues to this day. I need to talk to some one ASAP. I'm afraid that I will eventually be taken for good.
