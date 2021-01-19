Acorn-Shaped UFOs / Hybrid Humanoid Encounter in Charleroi, Pennsylvania

A couple observes 2 acorn-shaped UFOs hovering above the Monongahela River in Charleroi, PA. Their daughter later encounters a hybrid humanoid in her bedroom that night.
The following incident was recently updated:
"My boyfriend and I had a strange sighting in the late afternoon of May 7, 2015 while bank fishing along the Monongahela River in Charleroi, PA. It was sunny, with a few clouds.
I had my line in the water and was looking in the sky, watching out for a possible sudden thunderstorm. I had my sunglasses on and spotted a dark sphere coasting along in the sky in front of us. It moved closer to our position and appeared to slow down. I got my boyfriend's attention to it. At first he couldn't see it because it was way up there and the bright sun made it hard to focus on it. He did see it and we watched. I got a better look with my sunglasses on. It was an acorn shaped dark black object, however one area seemed to be flashing a red light on the left middle part of it. There was nothing reflective on this object. It definitely was not a Mylar balloon. This object was much larger than a small balloon. If I had to guess, I'd say it was approximately half the size of a Volkswagen bug car.
This object did not move with the wind, it moved against it and hovered for 2-3 minutes. While watching this, I was stunned to see an identical object fly into sight right a few feet above the one we were already watching. It was the exact same dark black acorn shaped object that did not reflect the sun. This object had a blue flashing light in the same spot on it, as the other one. Both objects hovered for 4-5 minutes, then slowly moved away from us. I kept questioning what it was that we saw. I was perplexed that these objects did not reflect the sunlight.
We went about our day and arrived home later that evening. That night, my boyfriend had a hard time sleeping. He had a stomach ache, probably from something he ate earlier. He did seem anxious last night. I remember he woke me up in the middle of the night asking me if I had heard that 'knocking.' I did not hear the knocking he heard. After he woke me up, he went upstairs to check on it. He heard nothing while checking throughout the house. He came back and described the repetitious strange knocking sound he heard. I just chalked it up to maybe he was mistakenly hearing someone knocking on a neighbors door. We both went back to sleep.
About an hour later he woke me up again to tell me that our 11-year-old daughter was at the top of the stairs calling me. I got up and walked to the bottom of the stairs and asked her what was wrong. She said she was scared, that she saw a face in her room. She wasn't overly scared, so it didn't alarm me. I assumed she just had a bad dream and I told her to go back to bed. She hesitated, but did. She also slept with her light on in her room the rest of the night.
Then around sunrise I was awakened by a loud noise of dishes sliding around in the kitchen sink upstairs. I didn't really feel alerted, as that kind of thing has happened before.
During breakfast, my daughter told me what happened during the night that scared her. She said something woke her up and she opened her eyes to a startling sight of face right up in her face. Maybe 1-2 inches away. She said it had white skin and was a slight human shape to it. She drew a picture of it. To me, it looked like a hybrid. She made the eye pupils dark and bigger than the average humans. She said it was just staring at her. She said she couldn't tell if it was male or female and didn't see any hair. Just the face. She said she closed her eyes and opened them up a few seconds later and it was still there. She said then the face slowly faded away.
It didn't occur to me that this all could be connected until late this morning. I felt it was important to report this and document it." P
NOTE: I remember reading this report now long after it had occurred. Then I recently read it again. It seems to have been updated from the original report. Lon
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers and followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site and newsletter. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
**********
Arcane Radio is LIVE w/ chat on the Beyond Explanation YouTube channel
Why We Don’t Get to See the Really Good UFO Documents
History-Changing Discovery of Funerary Temple of Egyptian Queen and Dozens of Mummies
30 Awe-inspiring Facts About Your Body
The Strange Story of the Alien Abductee and Self-Proclaimed Alien Hunter
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute)
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved