6 Ft Tall 'Mantis' Entity Encountered Outside of Fillmore, NY Home

A New York woman had an encounter with a 6 foot tall entity with the mantis shaped head. Since that incident, she believes she may have been abducted because of lost time.

I received the following account after my post the previous day:

"This is in response to your recent post about a mantis-like entity. The incident occurred on June 22, 2018 a bit before 12 AM midnight in Fillmore, New York. I was in the shed to use WiFi for my phone because the kids were on devices and dogs are loud in the house.

While I was watching from inside the shed I noticed something an hour after I was in there. I heard movement of something shuffling in the tall grass. I thought it was a deer until my cat started growling and staring at the shed door. When I scanned the tree line and bushes with my big LED light I thought I saw a head pop up into the dark. I pretended I didn't see it and spotted my light to the left and heard it quickly get closer. I flashed the light back fast and it was very close, now about 30 feet in front of me. We stared at each other for what seemed like forever but I know it was probably only 20 seconds or so. I was so scared I couldn't move. Also it didn't move as I watched it.

I noticed its limbs and features while we stared at each other. It was greenish-grey with very big mantis eyes. The skin was smooth and had broad shoulders, but as you followed down it got skinny. The eyebrow ridge stuck out with a wide head with an upward slant. Its eyes reflected green. There were light green flecks that shown yellow and orange from my light. It was over 6 foot tall.

I suddenly got the feeling that it was going to grab me, so I slammed the shed door and turned and ran to my house. When I got in I told my husband about what I had seen, I noticed that a whole hour pasted by it was now a few minutes after 1AM. I know I didn't look at this thing for an hour. My husband came out with me with his gun but it was gone.

I was really scared after that. I will not be out at night anymore. I always feel like I'm being watched. I started to look into UFOs and abductions. I had never read up on this before my experience and now believe I was abducted, but have no memory of it." HC


