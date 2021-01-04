4 Flying Semi-Transparent Beings Observed in Yucca Valley, California

A Yucca Valley, CA resident recalls observing 4 semi-transparent beings flying above him, his father and sister. This is just one of many flying being encounters I have received from the area.
This is another report that I found on an older flying humanoid database:
I had a very bizarre experience in 1994 when I was 11 years old, and it was also witnessed by two other people; my dad and my little sister. To put it plainly, we saw four semi-transparent beings with human-like appendages and heads flying in the sky maybe 10-12 feet above us one night in our front yard in Yucca Valley, California.
We were walking to our car to go somewhere when they appeared. They seemed not to notice us and actually were playfully chasing each other around in the sky. It was almost as if they were made out of pure light. They were maybe 3-4 feet tall, had very little detail, and were randomly flying in no particular patterns. We watched them for maybe two minutes. They never got really close to us or tried to approach us.
I know what you're thinking; theatre spotlights or some kids playing with flashlights. But there were no light sources coming from below or above them. There were no beams of light coming from the ground to where they were floating. They were suspended in mid-air, and like I said were literally no more than 10 feet above our heads.
My Dad and my sister still remember to this day that night, and most people can't offer an explanation for it when I tell them the story. I've researched many things since then to try to connect it with anything real. Ghosts, aliens, angels...I don't know what they were, but they did not look or act anything like these things. After a couple minutes they just vanished. Literally winked out of existence. They seemed very benevolent yet very foreign, but the three of us felt like we weren't in danger.
NOTE: Over the years, I have received several reports of unexplained flying beings throughout the Yucca Valley region. Many times, these beings are winged and compared to Mothman. Others have called them Angels. They never seem to be threatening or malevolent, and usually appear in relation to other supernatural events, ex. hauntings and light anomalies. I distinctly remember one sightings of a Mothman-like being that manifested over the recently burned out foundation of a house. Very unusual area. Lon
