Winged Humanoid Lands in Front of Driver Near Pahrump, Nevada (Sketch)

A Nevada resident was driving near Pahrump when they encountered a winged humanoid that had landed on the highway in front of them. The witness managed to avoid striking the being.
The following account was reported to MUFON:
Pahrump, Nevada
2018-08-27 - 4:10 AM:
"I was driving on Nevada Route160 going north at about mile marker 134 / 135. I saw this thing land in front of my car in the road in my travel lane. I didn't know what it was when I saw it and I still don't. I don't know how to feel about it. I have no answers.
It was about 0410 AM. It was a clear sky, no wind, no clouds on August 27, 2018. I was a little behind my schedule, so I was going fast at 85 MPH. I did have my bright lights on. This event lasted about 4 or 5 seconds. I had just finished a small snack and I was listening to some music. Then suddenly this thing came from up high and landed in my travel lane on the road. It was very tall - 7 feet or more, very large wings that were smoke grey in color. I couldn't see any eyes, no face as it was landing. The wings were out to each side of it.
Once it was on the ground it wrapped its wings around itself as if it was bracing for an impact. The wings were wrapped around its front. It put its head down slightly and just stood there. It would not move as I approached it. The only thing I could think is what is that I cannot crash my car, I cannot hit this thing. It will destroy my car and put me in the hospital. So I said 'no!' and turned my wheel slightly to the left. I did this four times as I took my foot off the accelerator to slow my speed. As I passed the thing I did look in my rear view mirror but it was too dark to see anything. I didn't stop because I didn't know what it was and I didn't want it to come after me. I just kept saying out loud what is that, 'What was that?' 'What was that?" over and over. 'Were did it come from?' 'What is it?' Its body was like a human. Its wings and arms were one unit.
There was a car in front by about a half a mile and behind me by about a half a mile. I don't know if anyone else saw it or not. I would like to know if anyone else has seen it. I look for it everyday and wonder where it came from." - MUFON
