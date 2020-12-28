Monday, December 28, 2020

Winged Humanoid Lands in Front of Driver Near Pahrump, Nevada (Sketch)

A Nevada resident was driving near Pahrump when they encountered a winged humanoid that had landed on the highway in front of them. The witness managed to avoid striking the being.

The following account was reported to MUFON:

Pahrump, Nevada

2018-08-27 - 4:10 AM:

"I was driving on Nevada Route160 going north at about mile marker 134 / 135. I saw this thing land in front of my car in the road in my travel lane. I didn't know what it was when I saw it and I still don't. I don't know how to feel about it. I have no answers.

It was about 0410 AM. It was a clear sky, no wind, no clouds on August 27, 2018. I was a little behind my schedule, so I was going fast at 85 MPH. I did have my bright lights on. This event lasted about 4 or 5 seconds. I had just finished a small snack and I was listening to some music. Then suddenly this thing came from up high and landed in my travel lane on the road. It was very tall - 7 feet or more, very large wings that were smoke grey in color. I couldn't see any eyes, no face as it was landing. The wings were out to each side of it.

Once it was on the ground it wrapped its wings around itself as if it was bracing for an impact. The wings were wrapped around its front. It put its head down slightly and just stood there. It would not move as I approached it. The only thing I could think is what is that I cannot crash my car, I cannot hit this thing. It will destroy my car and put me in the hospital. So I said 'no!' and turned my wheel slightly to the left. I did this four times as I took my foot off the accelerator to slow my speed. As I passed the thing I did look in my rear view mirror but it was too dark to see anything. I didn't stop because I didn't know what it was and I didn't want it to come after me. I just kept saying out loud what is that, 'What was that?' 'What was that?" over and over. 'Were did it come from?' 'What is it?' Its body was like a human. Its wings and arms were one unit.

There was a car in front by about a half a mile and behind me by about a half a mile. I don't know if anyone else saw it or not. I would like to know if anyone else has seen it. I look for it everyday and wonder where it came from." - MUFON


Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'

Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. Despite what many people believe, what I do is not a profitable venture. In fact, most of the financing I receive is used to continue providing you with the results of my efforts. This all depends on you, my readers and followers. 

Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site and newsletter. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon

**********

TODAY'S TOP LINKS

When Monsters Aren’t Really Monsters: They Just Look Like They Are

When Monsters Use Sound to Keep Us Away

How scientists are bringing people back from the dead

Researchers Have Achieved Sustained Long-Distance Quantum Teleportation

The Psychopathic Little Girl: The Sad Story of the Child of Rage

Unknown Humanoid Monsters Exist Among Us! Terrifying First Person Encounters from NY & MN | BXP A153

Black Eyed Kids Encounters! They Are Angry! 5 BEK reports from US & South Africa | BXP A155

Four Terrifying First Person Reports of Tall Pale Humanoid Encounters in MA, AL, and GA | BXP A154

PODCAST - Lon Strickler's 'Arcane Radio' with Jerry Ayres | Supernatural Investigators of Minnesota SIM | Arcane Radio 12.18.2020

PODCAST - Amy Bue with Shane Corson - Bigfoot Scientific Research | Wild Bue Yonder Dec. 22, 2020

PODCAST - Jack Cary's Paranormal Planet | Cattle Mutilation What's The Government Hiding | Dec.23.2020

Sioux City Entity: Lon Strickler's Personal 8 Yr Investigation of a Malevolent Spirit | BXP A127

The Bigfoot Paradox | Flesh and blood creature or supernatural inter-dimensional being? | BXP A150

David Eckhart's Photographs of the Aliens and Entities Emanating In His Home | BXP

David Eckhart's First Recorded Alien Encounter | Original Video

David Eckhart's Encounter Alien Portal Sound Recording; Alarming, strange and frightening! | BXP

Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters

Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website

Donate to 'Phantoms & Monsters' at PayPal

Paranormal / Cryptid / UFO Books You Should Read


'Beyond Explanation' is a collection of first-person encounters, directly from the pages of Phantoms & Monsters. Please subscribe and recommend to your friends and enthusiasts. Your support will help Phantoms & Monsters and Arcane Radio to continue providing you up-to-date cryptid/paranormal reports and information.

The Facebook page can be found at Beyond Explanation on Facebook - Thanks for your help. I hope you enjoy! Your comments are welcomed. Lon



Explore becoming a member
BXP Member Premieres lets members watch and experience a new video two weeks early and together with the author and creator. It's like a movie or TV show premiere just for our members and with the opportunity to ask questions and learn more in a live chat. Click here for our presentation video that describes the advantages of membership.



Would your paranormal / cryptid group like to become an affiliate of Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research? By becoming an affiliate investigative group, we can forward reports to you from your area in which none of our team can physically investigate. If interested, send me an email at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com. The member / affiliate list can be found at Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Team / Affiliate Groups. Thanks. Lon




Join Research of Anomalous Phenomena on Reddit

Follow Cryptid Encounters & Sightings on Feedly

Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard

Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix
















----------

This blog and newsletter are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.

Please Note:

On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute)

Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters / Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research.

Any use of our private intellectual research & investigation property on YouTube or other streaming services will result in an infringement complaint. This action could lead to a possible takedown and strike to your account.

----------

Disclaimer:

The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.

Fair Use Notice:

This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.

You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.

© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

Posted by at
Labels: ,