What Does A Pale Humanoid 'Crawler' Sound Like?

A woman in North Fort Myers, Florida has been experiencing unknown bizarre sounds around her property recently. She asks if it could be a 'crawler.'
I found the following request on social media. Weird...does anyone have any answers?:
"Can somebody tell me what a pale humanoid 'crawler' would typically sound like? I ask because I had a couple of strange experiences from inside my home on two separate days within a week of each other. For context, I live in Florida in the area of North Fort Myers. There are a lot of wooded areas near me and my house is across the street from a heavily wooded area.
Anyway, onto the experiences. One night about a month or two ago I was sitting in my living room, and from the front window I suddenly heard the sound of something that was somewhat like a barking dog, but not quite. It was higher pitched, and if it makes any sense at all, it was somewhere between a barking dog and a screeching bird. Never heard anything like it before, and it went on for about 5-10 minutes. I wouldn't have thought TOO much of it, but I have three cats who were all acting very afraid of this sound. One of them was growling in the direction of the window and the other two were terrified and immediately hid behind my couch. They normally get a little bit spooked when the UPS guy delivers something, or a stranger shows up, but I’ve never seen them act that scared of something before.
I finally got curious enough to flip on the outside light and open my door to listen better, and as soon as I did that the sound stopped. I shut the door, leaving my light on, and watched through the peephole of my front door in case I saw anything. After a minute or two, the sound started up again. Not long after that it quit and I never ended up seeing anything.
After doing some research on what animals would be in my area, and listening to some calls or sounds they might make, I couldn’t find anything that matched up to what I heard that night. The absolute closest thing I heard was a Florida Panther, but even then it wasn't the same. As most people know there are hardly any of them left as it is so I have some doubts on that one.
The second experience was somewhere between a few days to a week later, and again, I was in my living room watching TV when I suddenly heard a strange whining sound come from right outside my front window. It was somewhat close to what a distressed cat would sound like and I do hear the local strays and opossums/raccoons get into fights around my home so I know what that sounds like. What threw me off here is that whatever it was, wasn’t just some stray cat and sounded much bigger than any of the smaller animals we often see in my area. I only heard it once and it was quite unsettling because of how odd it was to my ears. Again, my cats were pretty spooked by this sound, and my gut didn't like whatever it was I heard.
If anyone has any links to example sounds of supposed crawlers, please share them with me and hopefully I can have a better idea of if that’s possibly what I heard. I only wish I had thought to record a video but by the time I did so, it had already stopped.
I’ve heard of at least two other instances where people have seen something in the area that fits the description of a crawler, one of which happened while the person was Randonauting." R
NOTE: I sent the witness the following link - Video: Possible Pale Humanoid On Polish Farm (Photo Captures). It'll be interesting as to what they say. Lon
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers and followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site and newsletter. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
More About UFOs, Secret Experiments and Lawsuits
What were 2020's most searched mysteries?
Long before Ghostbusters, fiction’s detectives were exploring the otherworldly
The Mysterious Dog Spirit Familiars of Japan
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute)
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved