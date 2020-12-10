Video: Possible Pale Humanoid On Polish Farm (Photo Captures)

What are your thoughts on these images?
A short video was recorded by a YouTuber in Poland who had apparently been hearing snarling sounds emanating from the woods near their farm.
I ran this video through the CGI detecting software and there seems to be no deception digitally.
Take a look and make your own determination. Pale humanoid recorded in Poland. There was a previous video made a months earlier. What is this creature?
