Unsolved Disappearance: Christopher Thompkins - Ellerslie, Georgia

I saw a recent posting about the unsolved disappearance of Christopher Thompkins. There have been various posts and articles that have referenced this incident over the years. Many of my readers seem to be interested in these types of cases, so here is the information:
On January 25, 2002 Christopher Thompkins went to work. At 20 years old, Christopher was said to have been a fairly religious man, well-liked and generally a happy guy. He lived with his mom in west central Georgia.
At 8:00 am, he left his home, headed to his survey company job. He parked his car near the office, and rode with a co-worker to the job site in Ellerslie, GA. There were 4 men working on the crew that day. They were working in a line formation, each man about 50 feet apart from the next.
They broke for lunch around noon, and quickly were back to work on the line. Around 1:00 pm, one of the co-workers (none of them were named) was talking with Christopher. When he turned his head to complete a task, he continued to talk to Chris. When he had no response after a minute, he looked back and saw no sign of Chris. At first he though maybe he stepped away to use the toilet in the woods, but he called out several times with no answer. Finally, he summoned the other guys and they walked down to look for him.
When they arrived at his work area, they found all his tools lying around. Further investigation uncovered one of Christopher's boots hanging off the top of a nearby barbed wire fence. After not seeing Christopher anywhere, they called 911 to report him missing.
A few facts:
The police refused to search until 24 hours has passed since Christopher was legally an adult.
Christopher's mom also worked for the the survey company owner as his babysitter. She was upset that she wasn't notified of Christopher's disappearance until after 4:00, when it was just after 1:00 pm they had called 911.
The police search the next day uncovered a piece of fabric torn from Christopher's work pants and 12 cents nearby.
The media did not take up on this case well & the family had to fight for exposure.
The co-workers were never named a suspect, although 2 had criminal pasts and one would go to prison shortly after for another violent crime. One also retained a lawyer the week after Christopher went missing.
The police publicly stated that Chris likely just walked off to start a new life.
Christopher's mother believes foul play was involved & likely by the co-workers.
Five months after Christopher Thompkins disappeared a local farmer found his other boot in a swampy part of his land. This was about 900 yards from where he disappeared.
Theories:
He left on his own. But why leave a boot hanging on the fence & how did he get away so quickly without notice?
The co-workers were involved in something.
A wild animal grabbed him. But...why no noise, tracks, blood, etc.?
Theories on the internet:
Bigfoot.
Alien Abduction
He fell into a portal.
I thought I'd post this incident for variety. If you want me to occasionally post unsolved mysteries, please let me know. Here are a few sources:
Where Are They - Christopher Tompkins
The Unsolved (and very mysterious) Disappearance of Christopher Thompkins
The Charley Project - Christopher Thompkins
