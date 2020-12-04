Tall Pale Humanoid 'Night Crawler' Chases Biker In South Georgia

A young man from south Georgia has a bizarre encounter while riding his bike home from work. He describes a tall pale humanoid chasing him at an incredible rate of speed.
The following account was recently referred to me:
"I live in south Georgia and I leave work at around 10:45 PM, riding my bike for about 30 minutes to get home on a dimly lit road. Before I take the long ride home I usually stop at my girlfriend's house which is around a minutes ride from my work.
On one particular night my phone died once I reached her house. As I was about to leave we both felt a slight feeling of dread. She wished me a safe ride and I began the ride home. Just a little down the road, the light on the front of my bike died which meant I was flying mostly blind. I stopped and turned on some small little lights on the spokes of my front wheel so cars could see me for safety reasons. I know the road to my house very well so I wasn't too worried about my light going out at the time.
My neighborhood sits behind a gas station and a restaurant with a spacious parking lot on the other side of the road. Another important detail is that the sidewalk is on the side of the restaurant. As I was riding, very close to the entrance of my neighborhood, I saw a large group of people standing in the parking lot. I rode by not saying a word. I was startled when I heard one of them yell something that sound like "Hey!" It was in a loud forceful tone. I began to bike faster after hearing this. I didn't even look both ways or stop in front of the road. Rather I just barreled through to the other side.
As I looked behind me, as I was entering my neighborhood, I was horrified to see that the crowd of people were all chasing me on bikes. Terrified, I sped up even more through my neighborhood. I was very scared because I essentially had a beacon on me with the spoke lights on my bike. My neighborhood doesn't have many straight roads so I tried to lose them as best I could. I am a very competent biker so I managed to turn some corners very fast and every time I looked back I saw less of them chasing me. After making a very precarious turn onto one of the straight long roads in the neighborhood I rode as fast as I could. My house is only one turn away from the end of the road so I tried to book it to the end.
When I was a decent distance down the road I took one last look behind me and was horrified. There was this huge thing chasing me. It was very lanky and tall (my guess is around 7ft tall) and had a tall face. It also has very pronounced and long knuckles. I could not make out much detail other than that, but I definitely remember its pale white skin. It was running at me faster than I've ever seen anything go. I was going the fastest I've ever gone on on my bike yet it was still catching up to me on foot. It looked like it was exerting itself a lot by running that fast. It was leaning heavily into its run and its arms were moving quickly beside it with its hands into fists.
I let out an audible yelp due to the immense terror I was feeling at that point. I turned the final time onto a smaller street and then turned into my driveway. I jumped off my still moving bike and threw open the door (which was luckily unlocked) and ran inside. When my mom went to see what was up I told her there was something chasing me outside. She ran to go lock the door and heard a noise that sounded like someone saying "HEY!" outside.
My mom later reported it to the police and they patrolled the neighborhood at night for about two weeks. It was recently that my girlfriend and I were talking about this again and we realized that that thing was running faster than any human possibly could. She suggested it could be a 'night crawler' so I thought I would post my story." VS
NOTE: This phenomena is appearing more and more...in all areas, especially residential. What are we dealing with? Are these extraterrestrial? Or possibly a fear-generated thoughtform. Your thoughts? Lon
