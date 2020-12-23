Tall 'Dog-Headed Man' Stalks Witness in Cotteridge, Birmingham, UK

A Cotteridge, Birmingham, UK resident notices, what appears to be, a tall 'dog-headed man' while walking one evening near his home.
I recently can across the following account:
"This incident occurred on a winter evening in 2009 in the Cotteridge area of Birmingham, UK. I was on my evening walk near my home.
After walking about a quarter of the length I glanced to my left and saw a very tall man walking parallel with me across the other side of the field. I estimate that the guy was about seven to eight foot tall which made me look a little more carefully, whilst still walking. I noticed to my surprise the guy had what appeared to be the head of an Alsatian dog. At first I thought maybe it was a mask of some sort but as I looked I could see the creatures breath coming from its snout (it was very cold) and there seemed to be a fluid movement as it walked, not the stiff neck you'd expect from a mask placed over a man's head.
The creature was wearing a long, dark coat and never looked in my direction. I panicked a little at this point and decided to speed up my pace. I glanced again to my left and was alarmed to see the dog-headed man had matched my pace but stayed on a parallel course. I stayed calm and continued my brisk walk observing the dog-headed man from the corner of my eye. If the thing changed its direction I would run but I still hoped it was all a bad dream or a hoax.
At the bottom, instead of crossing the brook that runs along the base of the field leading to the canal, I cut right up the small road. Just before I reached the road I broke into a sprint and looked fully at the dog-headed man to see what it would do. It kept pace with me but didn't appear to be running, again maintaining it's parallel course. It stepped over the brook like you would a small puddle. At which time I had to turn my back making the sprint to the main road. That was the worst part, imagining this thing was right at my back." PD
