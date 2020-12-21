Possible Cryptid 'Thunderbird' Recently Observed in Somerset County, Maryland

A Maryland woman observes a huge cryptid bird near Westover, MD in Somerset County on the Delmarva Peninsula in November 2020.
I recently received the following account:
"I hope that this e-mail finds you well. My wife told me of an experience she had recently while heading to the camp of the hunting club that her and our son-in-law belong to. What she described to me sounds a lot like a Thunderbird and she's not the only one who saw it. Below is a narrative of what she told me.
My wife's sighting/experience happened this past Thanksgiving Day (2020). We did our Thanksgiving celebration the day before as she and our son-in-law headed (they were not traveling together) to their hunting camp on Thanksgiving Day in preparations for the opening day of firearms season for deer the following Saturday. She left in the morning, so the sighting happened in broad daylight (mid - late morning).
The sighting took place in Westover, MD. She had gotten off of Rte. 13 and headed east on Revell's Neck Road to where it ends at the intersection of Old Princess Anne Road (not too far of off Rte. 13). When she got to the intersection, she was going to make a left on to Old Princess Anne Road, but when she looked to the right she saw what she described as a very large bird standing in the middle of Old Princess Anne Road. She made the left turn, pulled off to the side of the road, and got out of her truck to observe this bird. She said that it was approx. 70 yards away from her. It was standing in the middle of the road, but had it's wings spread, which she said was about 80% of the width of the road (which I estimate to be at least 14 feet). She said she observed it from behind (did not see it's head, only it's back), it had brownish gray feathers, and the body of the bird was approx. 4 feet in height. She observed it for about 5 minutes before she got back in her truck and headed to the hunting camp, which is not very far from where she saw this bird.
She also said that she's not the only one who saw it. She said that while she was standing beside her truck watching the bird, another vehicle that she described as a large service vehicle (like BG&E would use), so it was possibly a Delmarva Power vehicle. She said that there were two occupants in the vehicle and that when the vehicle pulled up to the same intersection that she had just turned from, the driver looked at her and she pointed towards the bird. She said that both occupants of the service truck then looked and saw the bird as well. Shortly after that, she got back in her truck and left.
She said that it's the largest bird that she has ever seen. She and I are both experienced hunters and we have both seen several species of large birds that are indigenous to Maryland to include, owls, bald eagles, and herons. Not one of them are any where close to the size of the bird that she saw on Thanksgiving day.
When she got back from her hunting trip, she was telling me about it and she had no idea about what she saw. I told her that what she described sounded very much like a Thunderbird. I did ask her why she didn't get photos or video of the bird since she was able to observe it for so long. She said that she didn't even think about it because she was so taken in with what she was seeing and trying to make sense of it. Nonetheless, she's now kicking herself for not getting a photo, which she had plenty of opportunity to do." TL, Eldersburg, MD
NOTE: here are a few accounts of similar sightings, including 2 from nearby coastal Virginia - Four Frightening Huge Cryptid Thunderbird Encounters! What explains these creatures? | BXP A152
