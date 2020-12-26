Possible Canine Cryptid Seen Near Mow Cop Castle, Staffordshire, UK

A witness from the village of Harriseahead, Staffordshire, UK describes his encounter with an unknown creature, possibly a cryptid canine while hunting rabbits.
This incident was reported to an investigator, then forwarded to me:
"This incident took place near Mow Cop Castle in Staffordshire, UK in the autumn of 2014. The witness went out to some local fields one night to shoot rabbits as he had done many times before. On this night he had with him a pellet gun which had an night scope attachment on it. Though he found it weird as he could not see one single rabbit around, it was a good clear night and as in the past had expected to have seen a few about the area. He automatically assumed that there must have been a fox in the area, so using his scope he scouted the area surrounding him.
As he looked past a hedgerow, he saw what he describes as a pair of red eyes looking back at him. He had lowered his scope for a second just to make sure it wasn't his eyes and then looked straight back through again, unaware of what he was going to see. There was something there, something that had stood up, standing upright at the hedge but just a bit above it, looking right at the guy. He did notice a canine-like snout on the creature. He kept looking at it wondering what this creature was.
Then he witnessed this thing, whatever it was, go down on all fours, knowing now that originally this thing was on its hind legs. He saw the creature run off on all fours across the field at a steady pace towards an old mine. He said said this was no regular dog, horse or cow. In fact he has no idea what it was.
The witness' two adult daughters confirmed to the investigator that he came home much earlier than he intended, really shook up and scared. He said that he wasn't going to stay down there, especially when all he had was a pellet gun.
To this day he hasn't been back to the location since and he won't go out shooting alone at night anymore. This experience really scared him to the core." LP - investigator
