'Werewolf' Encountered Along Roadway In Calvert County, Maryland

A teen in Calvert County, Maryland is traveling with his family when he sees an upright canine standing against a tree at the edge of the woods.
The following personal account was posted by a colleague:
Date: June or July 1992, 5:00 pm.
Location: Calvert County, Southern Maryland
"This is a rather short encounter, because I was riding in a car and basically saw it and rode past it. I have been past the site hundreds of times since then, but have never gotten out and walked around the area. Maybe I should. This encounter changed my life. When I read the encounters by others, I never discount them. Why? Because I know what I saw and who am I to question someone else's experience? Sure, there are a lot of made up stories and creepy pasta out here! But I strive to find credible sounding accounts.
It was evening and my family and I were coming back from Chesapeake Beach, MD from having dinner with my brother, mom and dad. I was 15-16 years old and in the back-right passenger seat chilling with my brother. Riding along, I'm just looking out the window and there is a little road that merges onto the main road on the left, so as we merge we pick up a little speed. We are going maybe 25-30 mph and you have to cross this little bridge and it's really bumpy, so we slowed even more to maybe 20 mph. Once we did that I look up ahead and about 75 yards ahead I see something standing on the wood edge off to the right a little, but it was exactly at the edge of the woods. It had both arms on a tree just standing there, meaning, it's right arm was on a tree about shoulder height and it's left arm was on a tree at about shoulder height. So it's arms were basically spread out with it's hands on the trees.
It was about 7ft tall (maybe even taller) had a wolf-like face, only larger like a dire wolf from Game of Thrones. It had really broad shoulders, very muscular arms, a barrel chest and it narrowed the rest of the way down the abdominal area. It was dark brown and the hair was medium length. I didn't get a great look at the legs because it locked eyes with me. It knew I saw it and it saw me. I saw it a good distance up ahead and was like "what the hell is that standing on the wood edge?" Soon as I said that to myself I locked eyes with it. I saw it for a good 10-15 seconds because of how far up ahead I first noticed it moving around and how slow we were traveling. It's eyes followed mine the entire time. It took my breath when I first realized what I was looking at and my first thought was, "God, that thing is ugly!" It had very pointy features and it didn't look like a Bigfoot, but an actual werewolf. A lot of people call it a Dogman, but I'm more inclined to say this was an actual Wolfman. I said out loud to my family, "did you guys see that thing?" Obviously they were like, "see what?". Another thing, this was in southern Maryland where there are no bears or other large animals. But I asked my family over and over if they saw it and they started getting annoyed with me. I told people over the years, but I was only ridiculed and teased about it, so I just stopped.
So that was my encounter. My family still doesn't believe me either and most other people think I'm crazy or lying, so I very rarely tell anyone about it. But it was real, it was there. I just want to know the "W's" of the creature. Where, what, why etc." S
