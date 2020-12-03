Thursday, December 03, 2020

'Werewolf' Encountered Along Roadway In Calvert County, Maryland

A teen in Calvert County, Maryland is traveling with his family when he sees an upright canine standing against a tree at the edge of the woods.

The following personal account was posted by a colleague:

Date: June or July 1992, 5:00 pm.

Location: Calvert County, Southern Maryland

"This is a rather short encounter, because I was riding in a car and basically saw it and rode past it. I have been past the site hundreds of times since then, but have never gotten out and walked around the area. Maybe I should. This encounter changed my life. When I read the encounters by others, I never discount them. Why? Because I know what I saw and who am I to question someone else's experience? Sure, there are a lot of made up stories and creepy pasta out here! But I strive to find credible sounding accounts.

It was evening and my family and I were coming back from Chesapeake Beach, MD from having dinner with my brother, mom and dad. I was 15-16 years old and in the back-right passenger seat chilling with my brother. Riding along, I'm just looking out the window and there is a little road that merges onto the main road on the left, so as we merge we pick up a little speed. We are going maybe 25-30 mph and you have to cross this little bridge and it's really bumpy, so we slowed even more to maybe 20 mph. Once we did that I look up ahead and about 75 yards ahead I see something standing on the wood edge off to the right a little, but it was exactly at the edge of the woods. It had both arms on a tree just standing there, meaning, it's right arm was on a tree about shoulder height and it's left arm was on a tree at about shoulder height. So it's arms were basically spread out with it's hands on the trees.

It was about 7ft tall (maybe even taller) had a wolf-like face, only larger like a dire wolf from Game of Thrones. It had really broad shoulders, very muscular arms, a barrel chest and it narrowed the rest of the way down the abdominal area. It was dark brown and the hair was medium length. I didn't get a great look at the legs because it locked eyes with me. It knew I saw it and it saw me. I saw it a good distance up ahead and was like "what the hell is that standing on the wood edge?" Soon as I said that to myself I locked eyes with it. I saw it for a good 10-15 seconds because of how far up ahead I first noticed it moving around and how slow we were traveling. It's eyes followed mine the entire time. It took my breath when I first realized what I was looking at and my first thought was, "God, that thing is ugly!" It had very pointy features and it didn't look like a Bigfoot, but an actual werewolf. A lot of people call it a Dogman, but I'm more inclined to say this was an actual Wolfman. I said out loud to my family, "did you guys see that thing?" Obviously they were like, "see what?". Another thing, this was in southern Maryland where there are no bears or other large animals. But I asked my family over and over if they saw it and they started getting annoyed with me. I told people over the years, but I was only ridiculed and teased about it, so I just stopped.

So that was my encounter. My family still doesn't believe me either and most other people think I'm crazy or lying, so I very rarely tell anyone about it. But it was real, it was there. I just want to know the "W's" of the creature. Where, what, why etc." S


Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'

Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. Despite what many people believe, what I do is not a profitable venture. In fact, most of the financing I receive is used to continue providing you with the results of my efforts. This all depends on you, my readers and followers. 

Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site and newsletter. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon

**********

Arcane Radio is LIVE w/ chat on the Beyond Explanation YouTube channel

Chicago Mothman Flying Humanoid - Fortean Research Team Case Updates | Arcane Radio 12.04.2020

Join Lon as he welcomes Phantoms and Monsters Fortean Research investigators Tobias Wayland and Manuel Navarette for an in-depth Chicago / Lake Michigan Mothman discussion on Arcane Radio. Tobias, Manuel and Lon have been investigating this phenomenon since the first accounts surfaced in the summer of 2011 and then when an influx of sightings began in early 2017. The encounters continue to occur, with new variations and descriptions that need to be documented, researched and investigated. To this date, there are well over 100 incidents that we deem as credible! This will be a truly outstanding, informative livestream conversation that details many actual events. With a live superchat that can answer many of your questions. Enjoy!

Tobias Wayland is a passionate fortean who has been actively investigating the unusual for over a decade; the first several years of his investigative career were spent as a MUFON field investigator, and following that he investigated independently prior to becoming the head writer and editor for the Singular Fortean Society. Tobias is a frequent guest on various podcasts and radio shows, has contributed to several books on the paranormal, and is often invited to speak at paranormal conferences and events. He was also featured in the Small Town Monsters documentary Terror in the Skies and the series premiere of Expedition X for his work investigating Mothman sightings around Lake Michigan. He and his wife Emily have been involved with the Lake Michigan Mothman investigation since its advent in the spring of 2017, and recently published a book chronicling the experience, The Lake Michigan Mothman: High Strangeness in the Midwest. For more information - The Singular Fortean Society

Manuel Navarette is the founder and curator of UFO Clearinghouse and an active paranormal investigator. He is currently one of the chief investigators of the Chicago / Lake Michigan Mothman phenomenon (along with Lon Strickler and Tobias Wayland) and a member of the Phantom and Monsters Fortean Research Team. Manuel has been interested in the paranormal since the age of 17 and has had multiple sightings of UFO’s and recently of a winged humanoid at Chicago O’Hare Airport. The website he founded, UFO Clearinghouse is a website dedicated and committed to providing the most up to date information on recent UFO sightings, reported alien abductions, and cryptid sightings. It is designed as a place where information can be freely exchanged and accessed by paranormal researchers and investigators for the reason of furthering the search for the truth. UFO Clearinghouse

This will be a very informative and entertaining show! Join us this Friday, November 13th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT -  Watch LIVE w/ chat on the Beyond Explanation YouTube channel or at Beyond Explanation on Facebook

Listen to our podcast at the 'Beyond Explanation' YouTube channel


**********

TODAY'S TOP LINKS

The Collapse of the Arecibo Observatory and a Strange, Blood-Draining Creature

Meteor causes fireball and loud boom over NY, several other states

Details Surrounding Removal of Utah Mystery Monolith Revealed

More Monolith Mayhem! Mysterious Creature Seen in Utah Location Pictures

Metal Monolith #3 Appears in California – Is It Aliens Yet?

PODCAST - 'ASK LON ANYTHING Paranormal / Supernatural LiveChat Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020

USO Encounters! Unidentified Submerged Objects Related to Missing People? 4 USO reports. | BXP A144

European Dogman Encounters! Two terrifying Dogman witness reports in Bulgaria & Germany | BXP A142

Non-human Humanoid Encounters! Lost Time, UFOs! Four true unreal first person reports. | BXP A143

PODCAST - Steve Stockton | Strange Things In The Woods: Terrifying Tales | Arcane Radio 9PM EST 11.20.2020

Sioux City Entity: Lon Strickler's Personal 8 Yr Investigation of a Malevolent Spirit | BXP A127

David Eckhart's Photographs of the Aliens and Entities Emanating In His Home | BXP

David Eckhart's First Recorded Alien Encounter | Original Video

David Eckhart's Encounter Alien Portal Sound Recording; Alarming, strange and frightening! | BXP

Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters

Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website

Donate to 'Phantoms & Monsters' at PayPal

Paranormal / Cryptid / UFO Books You Should Read



'Beyond Explanation' is a collection of first-person encounters, directly from the pages of Phantoms & Monsters. Please subscribe and recommend to your friends and enthusiasts. Your support will help Phantoms & Monsters and Arcane Radio to continue providing you up-to-date cryptid/paranormal reports and information.

The Facebook page can be found at Beyond Explanation on Facebook - Thanks for your help. I hope you enjoy! Your comments are welcomed. Lon



Explore becoming a member
BXP Member Premieres lets members watch and experience a new video two weeks early and together with the author and creator. It's like a movie or TV show premiere just for our members and with the opportunity to ask questions and learn more in a live chat. Click here for our presentation video that describes the advantages of membership.



Would your paranormal / cryptid group like to become an affiliate of Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research? By becoming an affiliate investigative group, we can forward reports to you from your area in which none of our team can physically investigate. If interested, send me an email at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com. The member / affiliate list can be found at Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Team / Affiliate Groups. Thanks. Lon




Follow Research of Anomalous Phenomena on Reddit

Follow Cryptid Encounters & Sightings on Feedly

Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard

Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix














----------

This blog and newsletter are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.

Please Note:

On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute)

Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters / Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research.

Any use of our private intellectual research & investigation property on YouTube or other streaming services will result in an infringement complaint. This action could lead to a possible takedown and strike to your account.

----------

Disclaimer:

The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.

Fair Use Notice:

This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.

You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.

© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

Posted by at
Labels: , ,