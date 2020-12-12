Huge Upright Canine Encountered in Jefferson Township, Ohio

A group of friends were riding in a van at night in Jefferson Township, Ohio when they encountered a huge upright canine standing in the ditch along the road.
The following account was recently sent to me:
"One night in 2005 we had crossed onto Stacey Rd in Jefferson Township, Ohio, going between 30 and 35 mph. Just after the first bend near a juniper tree, I saw something in my headlights. Squatting/sitting in the ditch was something bigger than a man and covered with fur from head to toe. It had a definite dog-shaped head and large ears.
I watched in disbelief as we passed this thing, with my other 3 friends in the van also looking on in awe and hysteria. As it looked through the passenger side window of the van at us, its eyes had a yellowish color reflecting the moonlight. Its eyes and face were about level with the middle of the window. The head looked bigger than a human's head, and was definitely canine, the ears even more apparent in looking at it dead on. It was close enough, that if that window would have been open, my friend in the passenger seat could have reached out and touched it.
As we passed it and the rear of the vehicle cleared the creature's position, I saw it get up and cross the road behind the van. Its form blotted out the moonlight briefly as it stepped onto the road. Watching it in my side mirror, its third step carried it into the field on the other side of the road. By that time, my heart was pounding half out of excitement and half out of fear from the pure size of the thing. I got a very good look at it as it crossed, and it was definitely walking bipedally, and digitigrade, and stood well over the height of the van, in the neighborhood of around 7'6", if I had to guess. It would probably have weighed in the neighborhood of 400 lbs, based on the size of deer I have skinned and dressed out in the past.
I couldn't tell if a tail was present or not, and couldn't make out a lot of real detail of the "hands"/fore-paws, but I saw what I thought to be at least two or three fingers on one of the forelimbs of the creature. The other thing that struck me, was how wide its shoulders were. My shoulders are pretty wide from a human perspective, but this things shoulders were absolutely massive, at least 3 or 4 inches wider than my own, which are about 26" wide." B
**********
