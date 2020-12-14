Frightening Cryptid Canine Encounter Near Decatur, Illinois

A witness is driving on a local road between high corn near Decatur, Illinois when a cryptid canine steps out onto the road. It eventually rises upright and walks back into the field.
The following account was reported to a local investigator in 1983:
"The witness pulled out of her driveway onto Needle Road in Hickory Point Township, Illinois, already looking across to the west field for deer and the condition of the corn. Then south she went for about 300 yards and a left turn onto Ash Avenue for approximately one-half mile turning south onto North Westlawn. Traveling south now, she was going extremely slow, no more than 25 miles an hour. Tall corn border both sides of the road.
As she drove, she watched for deer and thought that in another month the corn will be harvested. “The creature had appeared some 60 yards in front of me. It had emerged from the cornfield to the left [east] of me on all fours. I tapped the brakes. From the offset I knew it was not a deer, dog or coyote. I had started coasting, not knowing which way the thing was going to go. As I coasted, getting closer by the second, I could see it had stopped and started looking north then south then north again. It started taking small steps, like in a slow motion movement, as if it were contemplating whether to continue or retreat to the field. However, it did not seem alarmed or in a hurry. Two small steps were taken, then it sniffed the ground or was listening or something.”
She continued, “It kept sniffing all the way to the road's edge, some 10 feet. Turning its head continuously – north to south, north to south. Now I was 30 to 40 feet from it. I kept tapping my brakes. At this point, it was at the gravel road edge and stopped sniffing, then the head turned again as if looking for traffic. It lifted its head and stepped upon the road. My vehicle is now at a crawl. At approximately half way across the road it slowly began to rise. I’ve never seen anything like this! By the time it got to the other side, it was standing erect on two legs, walking! It moved at a snails pace, again turning its head from side to side. I’m now less than 20 feet away. Approaching the west side of the cornfield it’s left appendage reached out and pulled back the corn – as if opening a curtain. As it went into the corn, I was all but even with it. Then it immediately disappeared into the field. The vehicle was at a dead stop. I even backed up, then pulled forward but could not see it.”
Her description was, “Straggly long hair, hanging 2 inches off its upper arms. Back hair was thick looking as if it was in need of a really good brushing. Its tail was about a foot long, straight and bushy. Ears were located on the side of its head and the size of a human, teardrop shaped, with hair hanging off of them. The corn was seven foot tall and this critter was at least six foot tall. It was so thin, like under nourished. The hair color was reddish-brown possibly due to the sunshine, it was bright that day. My only memory of the eyes is dark. The muzzle was like a wolf. It never opened it’s mouth. Long hair was also hanging off its paws or whatever they were. I didn’t get a look at the feet. It never made a sound and I didn’t smell anything strange. It never really looked at me, more like it was looking through me or passed me. I honestly was never nervous.” B
