Cryptid Upright Canine Encounters In Cass County, Texas

2 different witness accounts from Cass County, Texas. Both were night sightings and seemed to involved an upright cryptid canine.
I found the following accounts recently:
"I was driving on a rural road in Cass County, Texas. There was not a lot of traffic that night, so she had her bright lights on. We were passing through a particularly wooded stretch (woods on both side of road, no streetlights so the only thing illuminating the road was her headlights). We came up over a slight hill and there it was about 20 yards ahead. It was massive, very dark in color, and was walking across the road upright on two funny looking legs. I started to slow down and we just watched in shock as it crossed the road in front of our car and ran off into the woods.
We drove in silence for a minute trying to process what we had just seen. As we started to talk about it, we realized that we had both seen it, gave similar descriptions of it, that there was no way it was human or bear-like, and both saw a more dog like rather than ape-like creature. We are both completely creeped out by the whole thing.
"The legs were bizarre. Long and skinny, but bent backwards, if that makes sense. It appeared to be covered in black fur and we could see a long snout which made us think dog. Could not make out ears or eyes. It never looked directly at us, so it was a profile view that we saw. It literally looked like a giant wolf walking on its hind legs across the highway. If I had to guess, it must have been about 7.5-8 feet tall. It was huge. And did not appear to be afraid, or even acknowledge, that our car was headed straight for it." L
-----
"As we were driving home I noticed something was running alongside the car. It was just behind my window, behind where the edge of the door ends and before where the back window begins. I looked over at the speedometer, 40 mph. I looked at my friend, he was looking straight ahead but seemed to be scared. I looked straight ahead. I could still see it. I could see one huge arm, matted hair, reddish brown, sticky looking, primal.
This occurred in Cass County, Texas. My friend had also seen it and said it was canine and thought it may have been a skinwalker. I have no idea what it was." ST
