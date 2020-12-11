Cryptid Canine Encounters In Arlington, Ohio (Hancock County)

2 accounts of possible cryptid canines encountered in and around Arlington, Ohio (Hancock County) by different witnesses.
I found the founding account:
"When I was a teen back in the early 2000s I had a great fascination with werewolves. My uncle told me of this time when he and a friend were driving around Arlington, Ohio and a creature had walked in the middle of the road that looked like a big dog and the back reached the hood of the car, but was longer and had more mass than any dog they had ever seen. He said then it leaped to the side of the road and they drove off quickly.
Now I at first called him a liar and said it was BS, but I went down to Florida 2 years ago and stayed with a cousin whose dad is one of my uncle's best friends. One night I was talking to him and I said this, "Did my uncle ever tell you of the time that he and some friends were driving around Arlington..." This is where he interrupted me instantly and said a werewolf jumped out in front of the car. Now my uncle had not talked to this person for over five years and I had not mentioned anything about this to him before asking him.
I was later told, by my dad's girlfriend who grew up around Arlington on a farm, that something happened to her when she was 10 years old. She said that her family were all eating supper one night and they remembered that they had forgot to feed the chickens that day. So they had to run out and do it after supper. Her dad told her and her younger brother to go out and feed them. They got out into the shed that the chickens were in and heard scratching and clawing at the side of the shed. They both froze on the spot, not moving a muscle. Her dad then walked to the back porch and turned the light on and he yelled out to them. "When I tell you to run, I want you to hold onto your brother and run for this door! Don't stop until you get to me!" So they ran as fast as they could when her dad told them to "run!"
When she reached the safety of the house, she asked him why he told them to run. He refused to tell her. So one day, when she was 16, her father told her what had happened. He had seen a shadow of something that reminded him of a bear on the barn by the shed. He said it was tall and slender and unlike any bear he had ever seen. That is all he told her." Name withheld
