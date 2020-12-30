Blackpool, Lancashire 'Werewolf' Encountered On City Street

4 people in Blackpool, Lancashire, UK encounter a cryptid canine that is standing in the street howling / screaming. The witnesses referred to it as a 'werewolf.'
The following account was recently referred to me:
"I live in Blackpool, Lancashire, UK. One evening in 2006, I was walking home along the main street in our neighbourhood. There was only three other people close by and they all saw the same thing. A very large, grey dog ran from one of the adjoining streets. It ran into the middle of the road and stopped still. I was close to it and was scared by what I was seeing. The creature reared onto its back legs and howled. It was not like any dog howl I had heard before. It was frightening and high-pitched, almost like a scream, but not a scream. I wanted to run, but I was intrigued. It was at least six feet tall when it was standing and its fangs were long and visible. It looked around at the other three people, then around at me. It growled and took off on all fours back down the street it had come from.
I ran over to the other people who, like me, were mesmerized by what we had witnessed. None of us knew what animal it was. We all had an idea, although no one said anything. The creature we had seen, we believe, was a werewolf. It couldn't have been anything else. It didn't act like a dog and it didn't even run like a dog; it sort of loped in a weird way.
I didn't do a report about it for the fact that no one would believe me and I would be out of a job for suggesting it. I haven't seen the creature since, although I have looked regularly and still walk the same way home. I even take a camera in case I do see it. I do regularly hear similar noises very late at night. I swear that every word is true even if nobody else admits to seeing it, this is proof that werewolves do exist." D
NOTE: Possibly a cryptid canine, but doubtful that it was actually a 'werewolf.' Lon
