8-Foot-Tall 'Reptilian-Like' Creatures Reported in Perryopolis, PA Woods

A man is Perryopolis, PA claims that there are 8-foot-tall Reptilian-like creatures inhabiting the woods near is house. There had been several incidents up until at least 2-25-2018, when the report was submitted.
The following account was listed on the MUFON CMS:
Perryopolis, PA
I am writing this for a friend, who now wears a bullet proof vest and carries a gun everyday because of this encounter.
He said that there are eight foot tall creatures resembling Reptilian type beings surrounding his house at night. They get into his head and communicate strange things like stuff about end of civilization stuff and that only a small group will survive. Sometimes they get physical and then there is loss of consciousness They mimic his voice when he yells out into the woods at them. It starts off sounding strange and they repeat it over and over until they get it right exactly duplicated until it gives him the chills and goosebumps.
He shoots at them and then a light smacks the bullets out of the air. When the light hits the bullets it makes a loud slapping noise. He finds the bullets in the yard in the morning. Some bullets are perfectly shaped and some are flat like they have been ran over on a train track.
Since the guns and bullets don't work he tried using a knife. He was able to stab one and it yelled. He used a bear trap once. It snapped shut and the thing screamed. The trap was gone in the morning . There is so much to this story that I don't know and can't remember. But he wants an interview and some help.
They don't seem to be able to come into the house for some reason. Humans might be working with them also. At this same time that these incidents were taking place, someone shot his dog. The dog was placed in a box and left at his front door of his house with a note 'DONT FORGET.' It sounds sort of like 'Mothman Prophecy' stuff to me. Strange.
The only way he sees himself actually being able to kill one of these creatures is by stabbing it while it is dragging you away and hopefully it bleeds out before it takes you to where it wants to go.
There is so much more to this story that only he knows, and is willing to tell all. He just wants to find out how to get rid of these creatures out of his woods. - MUFON
NOTE: Since this account was received by MUFON, I do hope that someone looked into this. Perryopolis, PA is located in Fayette County. I have investigated incidents in the area before. There is a long history of strange encounters and sightings. BTW, The 'Silence of the Lambs' horror house from the film is located in Perryopolis. Lon
