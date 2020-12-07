7 Ft. Upright 'Hyena' Cryptid Encountered Near Domboshawa Caves, Zimbabwe

3 Zimbabwean men sneak into an area near the Domboshawa Caves at night. They later realize a pair of green eyes staring at them from a nearby bush, later encountering a 7 foot upright hyena-like creature.
The following account was forwarded to me by a third-party:
"The incident took place near the Domboshawa Caves in Zimbabwe's Mashonaland East Province in 2010.
3 individuals, who regularly snuck into that area to drink and just hang out (the security was very light). One night, as usual, they snuck in and went to their regular spot to drink. It was late at night and they sat there discussing their problems and generally how bad the country has gotten. As they where doing this, they started to hear laughter coming from a near brush of woods. Initially they thought it was someone laughing at them and they just decided to ignore this.
They continued talking, but that laughter came again. This time annoyingly loud. They turned to look at that brush only to reveal green eyes looking at them. The thing though was that the green eyes were 7ft tall. They where stuck there just staring at those green eyes. Then this creature stepped forward from the brush to reveal under the moonlight that it had the head of a hyena and fur with black spots on it. They couldn't really see what color the fur was but they could tell that it was lighter color. It had a hunched back with lean a muscle structure it was standing on two legs but they didn't notice what the legs were like. They did notice the claws on its hands. Yes...this thing had hands. It roared at them like a lion would and that sort of jump started them into running.
For a short while they could hear it chasing them, but then it stopped. They kept running despite the fact that it had stopped chasing them. They ran all the way to the main road and all the way to the shops. They agreed to not talk about it nor to tell anyone about it." H
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. Despite what many people believe, what I do is not a profitable venture. In fact, most of the financing I receive is used to continue providing you with the results of my efforts. This all depends on you, my readers and followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site and newsletter. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
**********
Arcane Radio is LIVE w/ chat on the Beyond Explanation YouTube channel
From Vampires to Cattle Mutilations Part 1
From Vampires to Cattle Mutilations Part 2
The Most Intriguing Archaeological Discoveries of 2020
NASA outlines goals for crewed Moon mission
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute)
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved