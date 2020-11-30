Monday, November 30, 2020

Winged 'Bird Man' Curses & Flies Toward Police Officer!

A police officer approaches a man wearing, what he thought, a thick coat. When it turns, the 'bird man' curses and spreads its wing while flying towards the cruiser.

I recently found the following account:

"I was around 10 years old. It was late at night, and mom was just finishing up the dishes when suddenly someone knocked on the front door. Mom dried her hands off on the dish towel, and walked towards the door. The impatient person knocked louder this time. When mom opened the door, in walked a police officer! He came in and closed the door behind him.

"I'm sorry to intrude, but can I please sit down?" The cop asked her in a nearly panicked voice.

"Yeah, but is everything okay?" She asked him.

He walked towards the table and took a seat.

"Something happened." He said.

Mom turned and looked at me. "Sweetie, this is your uncle, John." She told me.

The cop turned to look at me, like he just realized I was there. I didn't say anything, and he and I just stared at each other. I knew he was nearly scared to death, and I wanted to know why.

Mom went to pour him a cup of coffee. When she came back and placed it on the table in front of him, he reached out and grabbed her arm. "Please say a prayer to God for me!" He pleaded. "Please, I don't want to die!"

"What happened to you?" She asked him.

This is what he told her...

He was driving along a country road where the ranches and farms are. It was part of his job I guess. It was night (obviously), and his headlights were on. When he drove around the corner of the hill something big was in the middle of the road. He slowed down, and as he got closer to it, he said it looked like the back of a giant man wrapped in a thick cloak. So he put the cruiser in park, rolled down his window, and had the spotlight on this guy.

He thought the tall man was in some sort of trouble, because he was just standing there, and his shoulders were shaking weirdly. My uncle called out to him, and didn't get a response. He was about to get out of his cruiser, when just then the tall guy turned around to face him.

"When that thing turned, it had the body of a large bird, and the face of a man! It cursed at me, then spread out its wings took flight, and flew towards me! I put it in drive, and never drove so fast in my life!" Uncle John told her.

Now days when I see Uncle John, I always want to ask him about what he saw, and where; but I don't want to offend him. Mom never talks about anything paranormal. She says such things shouldn't be repeated. Sorry mom, but I'm repeating it." AT

NOTE: The writer refused to give the location because of his family's fears. Lon


