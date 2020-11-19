'Werewolf' Feeding On Deer Along Apalachicola National Forest, Florida Highway

A family from the west coast was driving through Florida's Apalachicola National Forest at night, when they spot blood on the highway and a 'werewolf' hunched over and feeding on a deer.
The following account was sent to me:
"I was traveling Hwy 10 from the California on the west coast to south Florida. I was with my six kids and pulling a trailer with all my belongings and three dogs. I was in a big SUV .It was around 2:00 am.
The kids were all asleep and my daughter, about 13 yrs old, was in the passenger seat to make sure I stayed awake. So after traveling Hwy 10 for 3 days. I had decided since we reached Florida we would cut through the state to save some time. So we got off Hwy 10 on an off road in hopes of getting gas and making some time. It was along Rt 27 in Apalachicola National Forest.
We came to the first little gas station that we found. It was closed. I was nervous because we needed gas and were running on fumes. So we continued on. I told my daughter to keep an eye out for deer crossing the two lane deserted highway. Because hitting a deer could kill us all and turn us over due to the tailor we were pulling. We were traveling around 45 miles and hour. I remember this so clearly like it was yesterday...but It was 5 yrs ago.
We had our brights on because the road was dark and winding. A few houses, but far between. As we came around the corner, in the headlights on the road was a lot of blood. Very fresh blood. And on the side of the road was this six or seven foot tall creature on its hind legs hunched over a dead deer and eating it. It did not look up. Not even when my headlights hit it. It was using its arms like a human eating the deer. It had a very muscular body pointing ears. Also a long muzzle. If you ever saw a werewolf this was it. Skinny lower torso, wide chest but used arms and hands just like a human. If it looked up I would have died. I looked over at my daughter. We were both seeing the same thing at the same time. Tears came to my eyes instantly and at the same time we both said "werewolf."
I sped up, I was scared it would run towards us and jump on my trailer. As we got about a mile away my heart was still beating so hard. My daughter and I were so freaked out. It WAS a werewolf! I have never been a believer in a werewolf. I don't watch movies or have any reason to make this up. And as a matter of fact until today, I have only told a handful of people. There is a werewolf in Florida." WW
