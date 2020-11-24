Upright Wolf-Like Cryptid Seen In East Cheyenne, Wyoming

A high school boy was driving at night in East Cheyenne, Wyoming when he encountered an upright wolf-like cryptid that quickly ran off into the dark.
I recently came across the following account:
"This occurred in 1992 when I was in my senior year of high school. I was cruising around at night in a small area where people used to go 4-wheeling, though it is now a developed area. This is in east Cheyenne, between the area known as Sun Valley and Lincoln Valley Auto Salvage.
I was driving in an easterly direction on a dirt road and saw some kind of wolf-like creature in my headlights approximately 60 yds in front of me. First thought was "coyote," but it wasn't. It seriously looked like a werewolf from the movies. I only saw it for 5-6 seconds. The thing glanced halfway at me and my lights reflected on its eyes, which were a bright yellow glow, and it ran off over a hill. Honestly, but it scared the crap out of me! I rolled up both windows and locked my doors, and started turning my truck to see if I could catch it on the headlights again. I didn't see it again, and I wasn't about to go out any farther. Like I said, I was scared, but curious!
I ended up turning around to the nearest neighborhood by a couple streetlamps, unlocked my door, and bailed out and immediately scrambled to the ground to look under the truck. Much like bailing off your bed as a kid, leaping halfway across the room and jumping down to look under the bed just to prove there is nothing really there. I still laugh about it. I had to look crazy to anyone in that neighborhood who saw me.
So, to best describe what I saw was like a standing wolf, but it was like a movie werewolf. If it had stood up completely straight, it would've been about 6 feet tall. It wasn't completely covered with hair, if any at all. I remember it had a dog-like face with the cheek tufts and shorter pointy ears, as well as a snout like a dog. Its arms were like an orangutan, and it's hind legs were shorter than human. Like I said, like a movie werewolf, except it wasn't all huge in the shoulders and neck like you see in most of the films" NM
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. Despite what many people believe, what I do is not a profitable venture. In fact, most of the financing I receive is used to continue providing you with the results of my efforts. This all depends on you, my readers and followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site and newsletter. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
Ancient Bigfoot Creatures in Nevada or Just a Legend?
Cattle Mutilations: From Conspiracy Theories to the World of Talk Radio
Strange Alien-Like Carving Found in a Bulgarian Mound in the World’s Oldest Town
The Weird Alien Encounter of Jose Antonio Da Silva
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute)
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved