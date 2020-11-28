UPDATE: 'O'Hare Mothman' Encountered By TRACON Air Traffic Controller

This is an update to 'O'Hare Mothman' Encountered By TRACON Air Traffic Controller - In which an O'Hare International Airport air traffic controller recalls his encounter with a tall red-eyed winged humanoid while on the job in July 2020.
In a recent correspondence, the witness stated:
"...I am more than happy to correspond with you via email regarding my sighting and I would be more than happy to share with you stories from my job regarding sightings of this creature.
My only condition would be that my name is left completely out of your reports as I do not want to have any kind of negative blowback from my employer. My employer knows that these sightings are going on and starting to happen with quite a regular frequency, but they are still adamant that people do not talk about it or that it is allowed to be released to the public. I refuse to do a face-to-face or any interview where I am recorded so I can protect my job as well as my identity.
I certainly do look forward corresponding with you and your investigators and I will respond to emails sent by you and your investigators as promptly as I am able to.
I thank you very much for the opportunity to get this off my chest and I look forward to working with you in the future."
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research completely agrees with the conditions and will abide these arrangement.
Any further updates will be posted here and at Phantoms & Monster Fortean Research. Lon
Have you had a sighting of a flying humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated. You can call me directly at 410-241-5974 as well. Thanks. Lon Strickler
The BIGFOOT PARADOX - BXP MEMBER ONLY VIDEO PREMIER & LIVECHAT Sunday Nov 29th 9pm EST
What is the Bigfoot? A flesh and blood creature? Or a supernatural inter-dimensional being? Both? This long-form episode, narrated by Lon Strickler, reviews the information and opinions of witnesses and scientists in order to help the audience understand the issues and form their own opinion. In conjunction with this video premier, Lon will be answering questions and providing his insights in the program's livechat. YouTube Premieres lets Lon and all member viewers watch and experience a new video together.
Only BXP members will be able view the video and participate in the livechat. BXP members get access to perks including members' only early content Premiers (not only from Lon, but Jack Cary, Amy Bue and others) livechats and exclusive merch discounts. Membership has it privileges! Join us - Beyond Explanation Insider
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. Despite what many people believe, what I do is not a profitable venture. In fact, most of the financing I receive is used to continue providing you with the results of my efforts. This all depends on you, my readers and followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site and newsletter. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
**********
Arcane Radio is LIVE w/ chat on the Beyond Explanation YouTube channelChicago Mothman Flying Humanoid - Fortean Research Team Case Updates | Arcane Radio 12.04.2020
Join Lon as he welcomes Phantoms and Monsters Fortean Research investigators Tobias Wayland and Manuel Navarette for an in-depth Chicago / Lake Michigan Mothman discussion on Arcane Radio. Tobias, Manuel and Lon have been investigating this phenomenon since the first accounts surfaced in the summer of 2011 and then when an influx of sightings began in early 2017. The encounters continue to occur, with new variations and descriptions that need to be documented, researched and investigated. To this date, there are well over 100 incidents that we deem as credible! This will be a truly outstanding, informative livestream conversation that details many actual events. With a live superchat that can answer many of your questions. Enjoy!
Tobias Wayland is a passionate fortean who has been actively investigating the unusual for over a decade; the first several years of his investigative career were spent as a MUFON field investigator, and following that he investigated independently prior to becoming the head writer and editor for the Singular Fortean Society. Tobias is a frequent guest on various podcasts and radio shows, has contributed to several books on the paranormal, and is often invited to speak at paranormal conferences and events. He was also featured in the Small Town Monsters documentary Terror in the Skies and the series premiere of Expedition X for his work investigating Mothman sightings around Lake Michigan. He and his wife Emily have been involved with the Lake Michigan Mothman investigation since its advent in the spring of 2017, and recently published a book chronicling the experience, The Lake Michigan Mothman: High Strangeness in the Midwest. For more information - The Singular Fortean Society
Manuel Navarette is the founder and curator of UFO Clearinghouse and an active paranormal investigator. He is currently one of the chief investigators of the Chicago / Lake Michigan Mothman phenomenon (along with Lon Strickler and Tobias Wayland) and a member of the Phantom and Monsters Fortean Research Team. Manuel has been interested in the paranormal since the age of 17 and has had multiple sightings of UFO’s and recently of a winged humanoid at Chicago O’Hare Airport. The website he founded, UFO Clearinghouse is a website dedicated and committed to providing the most up to date information on recent UFO sightings, reported alien abductions, and cryptid sightings. It is designed as a place where information can be freely exchanged and accessed by paranormal researchers and investigators for the reason of furthering the search for the truth. UFO Clearinghouse
This will be a very informative and entertaining show! Join us this Friday, November 13th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT - Watch LIVE w/ chat on the Beyond Explanation YouTube channel or at Beyond Explanation on Facebook
Listen to our podcast at the 'Beyond Explanation' YouTube channel
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
The Three “Things” That Got Me Involved in the World of the Weird
When a U.S. President Spoke of Bigfoot: “The Unknown Beast-Creature”
Quests to Find the Russian Bigfoot
The Mysterious Sea Monsters of the Orkney Islands
The Strange Case of Daniel Ledger and his World War II Alien Encounters
PODCAST - 'Ask Lon Anything' 9pm Eastern Wednesday, November 18th, 2020
Investigated Reports - Terrifying Flying Winged Humanoid Mothman Encounters in IL and MO! | BXP A141
Three Horrifying Encounters with Penelope! Cryptid Crawler Humanoid of the Sierra Nevadas | BXP A139
Five eerie and terrifying Hat Man encounters! What is Hat Man? Another Shadow being? | BXP A140
PODCAST - Steve Stockton | Strange Things In The Woods: Terrifying Tales | Arcane Radio 9PM EST 11.20.2020
Sioux City Entity: Lon Strickler's Personal 8 Yr Investigation of a Malevolent Spirit | BXP A127
David Eckhart's Photographs of the Aliens and Entities Emanating In His Home | BXP
David Eckhart's First Recorded Alien Encounter | Original Video
David Eckhart's Encounter Alien Portal Sound Recording; Alarming, strange and frightening! | BXP
Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website
Donate to 'Phantoms & Monsters' at PayPal
Paranormal / Cryptid / UFO Books You Should Read
'Beyond Explanation' is a collection of first-person encounters, directly from the pages of Phantoms & Monsters. Please subscribe and recommend to your friends and enthusiasts. Your support will help Phantoms & Monsters and Arcane Radio to continue providing you up-to-date cryptid/paranormal reports and information.
The Facebook page can be found at Beyond Explanation on Facebook - Thanks for your help. I hope you enjoy! Your comments are welcomed. Lon
MEMBERS - SAVE THE DATE - November 29th 9PM EST
The first BXP MEMBERS ONLY PREMIER is coming up later this month. Being a BXP Member Premier it will be a new video mini-documentary where Lon will be sharing his research and thoughts regarding the BIGFOOT PARADOX while participating in a live chat where Lon will take questions from members.
Explore becoming a memberBXP Member Premieres lets members watch and experience a new video two weeks early and together with the author and creator. It's like a movie or TV show premiere just for our members and with the opportunity to ask questions and learn more in a live chat.
Explore becoming a memberAdditional details will be posted here next week as well as being sent directly to BXP members. If you are not a member, consider joining. There is even more to come soon. Membership has its privileges!
Would your paranormal / cryptid group like to become an affiliate of Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research? By becoming an affiliate investigative group, we can forward reports to you from your area in which none of our team can physically investigate. If interested, send me an email at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com. The member / affiliate list can be found at Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Team / Affiliate Groups. Thanks. Lon
SUBSCRIBE NOW to 'Beyond Explanation'...Phantoms & Monsters on YouTube - Also, the 'Arcane Radio' show archive is available at the same channel.
Follow Cryptid Encounters & Sightings on Feedly
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix
----------
This blog and newsletter are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute)
Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters / Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research.
Any use of our private intellectual research & investigation property on YouTube or other streaming services will result in an infringement complaint. This action could lead to a possible takedown and strike to your account.
----------
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved