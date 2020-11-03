Unusual Canine-Like Cryptid Observed in Champaign, Illinois

A woman in Champaign, Illinois observed a strange canine-like creature in the lot near her front yard. Interesting account.
I following account was recently forwarded to me:
This happened about a month ago in Champaign, Illinois. I live in a neighborhood in town, a few blocks away from main city streets (around Mattis and University, if you're familiar with the area). I was in the front yard doing some work. The west side of the yard is lined with tall evergreens, but they are sparse enough to see through to the lot next to me and the house on the other side of the lot.
I paused from working and noticed some movement through the trees - an animal running/trotting from the back of the lot to the street. I decided to watch it, just in case it was the dog from the house on the other side of lot and needed to be returned to the owner.
When the animal entered the street, my immediate thought was that it was a baby deer - it ran like a deer and was about that size. But then I realized it wasn't a deer - its body looked more like a dog (like a greyhound or whippet). It really looked like a cross between a deer and dog but looked like neither. It just didn't look...right.
It was a solid tan-color (no spots/markings), and had a long slender tail, muzzle/snout, and body. I believe it also had long ears that it held back against its head. It made absolutely no sound as it ran and only looked straight ahead as it crossed the street into the overgrown backyard of an abandoned house.
I only saw it for a few seconds, but I got a good look at it. I know it could have been a dog, but it just didn't move like a dog. My husband thinks it may be some sort of cryptid. We’re tempted to explore the abandoned house to see what we can find out. Has anyone seen anything like this?
Below is an image I found is similar what I saw. The differences are that what I saw had long ears and that the legs of the animal I saw were like a deer's and not like a dogs. It also was not crouched over at all, it stood very upright." TO
