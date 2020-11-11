Terrifying Upright Canine Encounter in Matanuska-Susitna Valley, Alaska

An Alaskan man encounters an upright canine while driving late at night in the Matanuska-Susitna Valley. The terrifying incident occurred in the fall of 1998.
The following account was recently forwarded to me:
I was traveling on a local road in the Matanuska-Susitna Valley, about 30 miles north of Anchorage, Alaska. This occurred in the fall of 1998. It was close to midnight, when my headlights caught a large, dark figure up ahead. I'm bad at judging distance, but I believe it was maybe 6 car lengths away. I instinctively let off the gas, coasting closer.
At first I assumed it was a moose, as the area is infested with them. But no, it was standing upright. Bear, then? No, not a bear. It looked so strange. It was tall enough to be an uncommonly large bear, but far too slender. It looked like it had spikes running down its neck and back. Was I being pranked? All those thoughts ran through my head in a fraction of a second.
The car was still coasting closer and I could see more details. It was standing in profile, gazing across the road. I could clearly see its wolf-like muzzle and large, upright ears. The 'spikes' on its back were in fact clumps of fur. Its spine curved in a smooth, very natural-looking way. It was standing in the ditch, inches from the road surface. Because I was focused on its upper body, I do not recall anything about its back legs or if it had a tail. I did see its front legs though. These were very 'dog-like,' hanging awkwardly down and slightly toward its front. Exactly as you'd expect if a dog stood upright. While it clearly had a canine look, there was still something 'off' about it that I cannot articulate. It was perfectly still, and at this point, given the proximity to Halloween, I was quite convinced it was some sort of Halloween prop, because it was clearly not any kind of existing animal. I was deeply impressed and gently stepped on the brakes, intending to stop and examine it closely.
Then it turned its head towards me. In the tiny fraction of a second that it took for it to swivel its head, I knew I had made a terrible mistake. The fluidness of its movement removed any and all doubt that this was some kind of prop. It was horribly, terrifyingly alive. The pale, off-white glow of its eyeshine in the headlights destroyed any possibility of a human in a costume. I think I sat there gaping at it in shock for a few seconds, the car barely moving by now, but still inching closer. As I was almost upon it (I think it could have leaned forward and touched the car if it had wanted) I had to look up to see its face. Again, I'm a bad judge of such things, but I am 5'4" and it was a hell of a lot taller than me. Tall like a polar bear standing. 7-8 at least, I really can't say.
I snapped out of my trance and slammed on the gas. The car fishtailed and I prepared myself for death-by-monster, as I was certain I'd end up in the ditch, but the tires caught the pavement and I drove like a complete maniac all the way home. I did not look back." D
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. Despite what many people believe, what I do is not a profitable venture. In fact, most of the financing I receive is used to continue providing you with the results of my efforts. This all depends on you, my readers and followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site and newsletter. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon