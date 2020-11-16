Red Eyes in the Woods: Is It The Jersey Devil?

A south New Jersey resident talks about the strange phenomena present around his property, including the possible existence of the Jersey Devil.
The following account was posted as a response to a possibly Bigfoot in south New Jersey:
I’ve been in south Jersey my whole life, born and raised. I live about 20 minutes from Galloway/the Pine Barrens. Also 20 minutes from Leeds Point, aka the birthplace of the Jersey Devil. I live just about 20 minutes from the trail that leads to the old Leeds house, birthplace of the Jersey Devil.
My backyard is all woods. Not the Pine Barrens but I do live in a wooded area. I’ve seen and heard plenty creepy things in my 29 years of living here. Encountered a few cryptids, not face to face. My Ring doorbell at the time caught something on camera. One time it did in fact look like the Jersey Devil, the another time it looked like a Crawler, crawling out from under my pool deck.
I’ve heard unnatural sounds come from the woods. Like a sound that a human or animal can’t make. Or a sound that doesn’t belong. Like a pig squealing. Trust me, no wild pigs here in south Jersey unless they’re on a farm and I don’t live near a farm. My dad has heard screeching coming from the woods while out in the middle of the night tending to the pool. Now my dad is a no nonsense, retired Army veteran who doesn’t believe in the paranormal.
This past summer that all changed when he heard something “ungodly” in the woods. Plus he saw what I caught on the Ring so he is no a believer that something is out there.
I’ve found hoof prints in the snow, not regular deer hoof prints. Hoof prints that were walking as if the “deer” were bipedal, and with a huge stride. Like a couple feet apart. I’d follow them and they’d just disappear into the woods or as if it just flew away. When I was a teenager, at one of our family parties my cousins and I were in the pool and we all saw red eyes watching us from the woods. My one cousin and I were in the jacuzzi (different time) and again saw the red eyes. Never ran so fast into my house in my life.
Anyway I could go on. I’ve had plenty experiences. The plus side to all this is that whatever it is out there, doesn’t seem to bother us. I do believe in the Jersey Devil, and all things paranormal. I believe I’ve encountered him a few times, seen his hoof prints and maybe even caught him on my ring. I always say I don’t really mind he’s out there. Because if he really is and that’s what I’ve seen, he doesn’t ever bother us or me.
That goes for anything that may be out there (that isn’t an animal). Sure we hear things and catch glimpses of things or see eyes watching us, but it never escalates further (knock on wood). CW
