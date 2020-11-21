Hey folks...I just need to take a day off. Thanks. Lon
Saturday, November 21, 2020
No blog today...
Posted by Lon Strickler at 3:23 PM
BOOK SUGGESTIONS
The Messengers: Owls, Synchronicity and the UFO Abductee
Stories from the Messengers: Owls, UFOs and a Deeper Reality
Impossible Realities: The Science Behind Energy Healing, Telepathy, Reincarnation, Precognition, and Other Black Swan Phenomena
I Am the Word: A Guide to the Consciousness of Man's Self in a Transitioning Time
Silent Invasion: The Pennsylvania UFO-Bigfoot Casebook
Astonishing Encounters: Pennsylvania's Unknown Creatures, Casebook 3
Encounters with Flying Humanoids: Mothman, Manbirds, Gargoyles & Other Winged Beasts
Monsters of Texas
Don't Look Behind You: Following Ghost Roads Into the Unknown
Beyond the Seventh Gate: Exploring Toad Road, The Seven Gates of Hell, and Other Strangeness in York, Lancaster, and Adams Counties
Bigfoot in Pennsylvania: A History of Wild-Men, Gorillas, and Other Hairy Monsters in the Keystone State
Wood Knocks Volume 1: A Journal of Sasquatch Research
Wood Knocks Volume 2: A Journal of Sasquatch Research
Wood Knocks Volume 3: Journal of Sasquatch Research
The Black Eyed Children
Strange Intruders
The Essential Guide to Bigfoot
The Lake Michigan Mothman: High Strangeness in the Midwest
Hunt for the Skinwalker: Science Confronts the Unexplained at a Remote Ranch in Utah
The Monster Book: Creatures, Beasts and Fiends of Nature
A Menagerie of Mysterious Beasts: Encounters with Cryptid Creatures
The Mothman Prophecies: A True Story
The Time Before the Secret Words: On the path of Remote Viewing, High Strangeness and Zen
The Zozo Phenomenon
The Djinn Connection: The Hidden Links Between Djinn, Shadow People, ETs, Nephilim, Archons, Reptilians and Other Entities
Beyond the Seventh Gate: Exploring Toad Road, The Seven Gates of Hell, and Other Strangeness in York, Lancaster, and Adams Counties
The Beast of Boggy Creek: The True Story of the Fouke Monster
Lizard Man: The True Story of the Bishopville Monster
Momo: The Strange Case of the Missouri Monster
Beyond Boggy Creek: In Search of the Southern Sasquatch
The Beast of Bray Road: Tailing Wisconsin's Werewolf
Real Wolfmen: True Encounters in Modern America
Monsters Among Us: An Exploration of Otherworldly Bigfoots, Wolfmen, Portals, Phantoms, and Odd Phenomena
The Royal Arch of Enoch
The Real Men In Black: Evidence, Famous Cases, and True Stories of These Mysterious Men and their Connection to UFO Phenomena
The Van Meter Visitor: A True and Mysterious Encounter with the Unknown
Monsters of West Virginia: Mysterious Creatures in the Mountain State
Venus Rising: A Concise History of the Second Planet
Final Countdown: Rockets to Venus
Cosmic Ray's Excellent Venus Adventure
The Brimstone Deceit: An In-Depth Examination of Supernatural Scents, Otherworldly Odors, and Monstrous Miasmas
Thieves in the Night: A Brief History of Supernatural Child Abductions
Voices From the Cosmos
Humanoid Encounters Series - Albert S. Rosales
Monsterland: Encounters with UFOs, Bigfoot and Orange Orbs
The Chilling, True Terror of the Black-Eyed Kids: A Monster Compilation
Beasts of Britain
Abduction: Human Encounters with Aliens
Passport to the Cosmos
Weird Winged Wonders: The Twilight World Of Cryptid Creatures
Fingerprints of the Gods
Into The Fringe: A True Story of Alien Abduction
The Candle and the Crossroads: A Book of Appalachian Conjure and Southern Root-Work
Creole Religions of the Caribbean: An Introduction from Vodou and Santeria to Obeah and Espiritismo, Second Edition (Religion, Race, and Ethnicity)
Slenderman: From Fiction to Fact
The Starchild Skull -- Genetic Enigma or Human-Alien Hybrid?
Passport to Magonia: From Folklore to Flying Saucers
Grimoire for the Green Witch: A Complete Book of Shadows
The Lost City of the Exodus: The Archaeological Evidence behind the Journey Out of Egypt
Moses and Akhenaten: Brothers in Alms
The Crystal Bible
Encyclopedia of Crystals, Revised and Expanded
Winged Cryptids: Humanoids, Monsters & Anomalous Creatures Casebook
Alien Disclosure: Experiencers Expose Reality
Mothman Dynasty: Chicago's Winged Humanoids
Haunted Rock & Roll: Ghostly Tales Of Musical Legends
Angel Medicine
Toward the Light: Rescuing Spirits, Trapped Souls, and Earthbound Ghosts
Light the Way: A Guide to Becoming a Rescue Medium
Owl Medicine
Hoodoo Herb and Root Magic: A Materia Magica of African-American Conjure
Pow-Wows, or Long Lost Friend: A Collection of Mysterious and Invaluable Arts and Remedies, for Man as Well as Animals
Energy Essentials for Witches and Spellcasters
Powwowing Among the Pennsylvania Dutch: A Traditional Medical Practice in the Modern World (Pennsylvania German History and Culture)
The Mothman Prophecies: A True Story
Operation Trojan Horse: The Classic Breakthrough Study of UFOs
The Eighth Tower: On Ultraterrestrials and the Superspectrum
Our Haunted Planet
Strange Creatures From Time and Space