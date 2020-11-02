News & Notes: Shapeshifting Being Encountered by West Texas Couple

An Hispanic woman and her husband encounter a shapeshifting being while walking near their home in west Texas. What was this entity?
The following account was posted on social media today:
My husband and I went on our first walk this morning, after moving to the country in west Texas. It’s not the kind of country where your nearest neighbor is miles away, but we are surrounded by trees and empty fields.
As we got about 35 feet away from the bridge/road by our house, we noticed a creature standing on the bridge, just watching us. It looked like someone dressed in all black, just staring us down from the left side of the bridge.
We walked closer and realized it was walking away. No matter how fast or slow we walked, it was always the same distance away from us. When we stopped moving, so would the creature. What seemed to change was the shape it would take.
As we walked, we could see it hobbling like a drunk person. If we looked away, it would move to the opposite side of the road and be a completely different shape, like a dog or small animal.
As we walked onto the bridge, the creature was farther ahead by a hill. It began to change shape and had stick-like legs. It would walk but would not bend its knees. It was as if it was on stilts. We slowed our pace and it began to walk over the hill, still changing shape.
We got to the hill, looking ahead to see what shape the creature took, but it was gone. No trace of it in the distance (we can see a few miles ahead at this point), no sign of it being there at all." MM
