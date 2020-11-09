News & Notes: Menacing Orange Eyed Canine Cryptid Encountered Near Guntersville, Alabama

A man in north Alabama has been seeing a variety of strange creatures recently. An orange eyed wolf-like being was spotted watching him through a window.
This account was posted on social media this past weekend. I have contacted the witness, asking for any additional information:
"I've always had weird experiences, be it ghosts or strange animals. It just always seems to follow me and my family. We had just recently moved into a old farm house just off the main road near Guntersville, Alabama. The house comes with 88 acres of land and only 4 people leave on or near the land, including us. When we first moved in nothing abnormal happened. It was just a small out of the way house that seemed like a new start for us all.
After a month of us living here we started hearing strange noises outside at night but nothing too serious. One night we decided to have a fire and get drunk. Well me and a few other guys that where there that night decided to do some night fishing. While fishing in the pond that was maybe a mile into the woods we start hearing screaming. We just think that it is one of the girls back at the house so we head back, but on our way back we start noticing that there is no more sounds. No sounds of nature, no birds, no crickets nothing so we stop to listen. As we do this we hear the sounds of chains rushing towards us. As it gets maybe 15 feet from us I point a gun at where a think the sound stopped at and fire a shot at the ground a couple inches from it. After a minute passes the chains sounds rush towards the house. Nothing happened after that, until we all go inside and start going to bed. We all hear a female scream again but behind it there was a deep distorted laugh.
After that nothing happened. But 3 weeks later, my dad and I go fishing out at the impound late in the afternoon. As it inches closer to dusk we notice 3 pale white animals on the opposite side of the pond. But as soon as we notice the animals they run, but instead of running on all fours like a normal animal they all jump up to their hind legs and jump 8 feet into a tree and hop from tree to tree. As we see this we decide to head back home. But on the way back we hear the trees start rustling and it keeps getting closer and closer until we get to the house and lock the doors.
I decide to set cams in the woods and around the house. At first I don't get anything, just deer and coyote. Until one night, a cam close to the house is moved for a hour then moved back. Nothing really came of that until one night recently. After a long day of working I decide to play a video game with a few friends. At about 11 pm at night I hear 2 taps, but I ignore it thinking it was on the game. It continues till 2 am in the morning, periodically every 5 minutes 2 consecutive taps would happen. I finally took my headphones off and hear it at my window. When I look I saw orange eyes 7 feet off the ground. After 2 minutes of staring at each other it moved closer to the window and smiled at me with blood stained daggers for teeth. Its face looked like a pale wolf-like face with some decay on along the sides of its head and neck. After doing this it backs away and leaves.
Now every night something happens. Like tonight, as I'm writing this, it rushed onto the porch and clawed the door. As it's doing this it is bellowing out a laugh that almost sounds like a deranged madman crossed with a hyena. At this point, I'm not sure what to think. Are we being hunted?" SJ
NOTE: This is an interesting account. I have received a variety of harrowing cryptid wolf / canine encounters around Birmingham / north Alabama for the past few years. Lon
