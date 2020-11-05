News & Notes: 'Goat Head' Humanoid Encountered in Southwest Alabama

A man and his girlfriend are travelling through southwest Alabama when they suddenly observe a a humanoid figure with a goat head on the highway shoulder.
I recently received the following account:
"If anyone has ever driven in Alabama, then you know it can be a creepy state to drive through. I'm not sure where to start. I have had a few experiences with the paranormal, but this is my only cryptid experience. I'm not sure what we witnessed, but we got a good look at it in broad daylight. The sighting happened just before noon.
My girlfriend and I had some time off work so we decided on a much-needed getaway for a long weekend. This was early winter 2020, so it was pretty darn cold. That being said, if you know anything about the US south it doesn't get that cold. This was one of those rare days when it was 30 or 40 degrees Fahrenheit range. I'm just trying to compile all the events surrounding the sighting so bear with me here.
We were on a highway in a swampy area. I have no idea the exact location, but I can say it was southern Alabama and close to Mississippi. There were lots of bridges. I wish we could have gotten pics, but the car was moving around 60 mph when it happened.
My girlfriend cries out for me to LOOK and I turn my head to glimpse a grotesque looking creature. This thing was hunched down on all fours possibly eating something. This all happened so fast, but I slowed down to get a better look. All of a sudden the thing stands on two legs and has a humanoid figure, all except the head. The head was goat-like, but it had the body of a man. There were horns, and overall the head area resembled a light-colored goat. The creature started back towards the woods, and we continued with our trip, but we couldn't stop talking about what we had just witnessed.
I cannot be 100% sure of what we saw, this all happened so fast. My GF swears it was a man with a goat head and I am certain I saw the same thing. If anyone has any insight into cryptids of this type or a similar sighting I'd be glad to hear.
Stay safe out there." LL
