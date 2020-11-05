Thursday, November 05, 2020

News & Notes: 'Goat Head' Humanoid Encountered in Southwest Alabama

A man and his girlfriend are travelling through southwest Alabama when they suddenly observe a a humanoid figure with a goat head on the highway shoulder.

I recently received the following account:

"If anyone has ever driven in Alabama, then you know it can be a creepy state to drive through. I'm not sure where to start. I have had a few experiences with the paranormal, but this is my only cryptid experience. I'm not sure what we witnessed, but we got a good look at it in broad daylight. The sighting happened just before noon.

My girlfriend and I had some time off work so we decided on a much-needed getaway for a long weekend. This was early winter 2020, so it was pretty darn cold. That being said, if you know anything about the US south it doesn't get that cold. This was one of those rare days when it was 30 or 40 degrees Fahrenheit range. I'm just trying to compile all the events surrounding the sighting so bear with me here.

We were on a highway in a swampy area. I have no idea the exact location, but I can say it was southern Alabama and close to Mississippi. There were lots of bridges. I wish we could have gotten pics, but the car was moving around 60 mph when it happened.

My girlfriend cries out for me to LOOK and I turn my head to glimpse a grotesque looking creature. This thing was hunched down on all fours possibly eating something. This all happened so fast, but I slowed down to get a better look. All of a sudden the thing stands on two legs and has a humanoid figure, all except the head. The head was goat-like, but it had the body of a man. There were horns, and overall the head area resembled a light-colored goat. The creature started back towards the woods, and we continued with our trip, but we couldn't stop talking about what we had just witnessed.

I cannot be 100% sure of what we saw, this all happened so fast. My GF swears it was a man with a goat head and I am certain I saw the same thing. If anyone has any insight into cryptids of this type or a similar sighting I'd be glad to hear.

Stay safe out there." LL

Arcane Radio is LIVE w/ chat on the Beyond Explanation YouTube channel

Unexplained Phenomena with Investigators Jack Cary and Albert Rosales | Arcane Radio 11.06.2020

Join me as I welcome paranormal / anomalous investigators Albert S. Rosales and Jack Cary to Arcane Radio.

Albert was born in Cuba and migrated to the US in 1966. He witnessed several unusual incidents as a young man while living in Cuba, which continued throughout his life in the US. Albert became interested in unusual phenomena and UFOs at a young age, but soon directed his focus to the crux of the phenomena; the humanoids and otherworldly entities. He began collecting data on encounters from worldwide sources in the late 80's. His current database has over 20,000 entries, which is updated and corrected daily. Albert has published 16 titles, including 'UFOs Over Florida: Humanoid and other Strange Encounters in the Sunshine State.' 

Jack Cary is the founder and current director at the Paranormal Intelligence Agency and a protege of the late JC Johnson at Crypto Four Corners, where he continues as a researcher. Jack is also a member of Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research. After many years of investigating crypto-creatures and paranormal phenomena in North America he has accumulated mounds of evidence that may prove the existence of strange creatures. His research lends credence to the notion that inter-dimensional doorways intermittently open, permitting the unintentional transference of a person, or being, across parallel realities and time. Jack's recent book is titled 'Paranormal Planet.'

This will be a very informative and entertaining show! Join us this Friday, November 6th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT -  Watch LIVE w/ chat on the Beyond Explanation YouTube channel, or listen live at the Paranormal King Radio Network or at LiveRadio/Paranormal King Radio Network

