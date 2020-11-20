Friday, November 20, 2020

More Evidence of Bigfoot Activity at Bald Eagle State Park, Pennsylvania

A reader, who has a cabin near Bald Eagle State Park, PA, lists possible Bigfoot evidence that her and her family have found in the area.

I recently received the following account:

"Hi Lon, I have a cabin on the outskirts of Bald Eagle State Park (Centre County, PA), and I have had a few odd experiences that I could be considered a Bigfoot. I take my children hiking on an old logging trail on the outskirts of the park. I made a list of the experience below:

- During the summer I crossed over a stream where I found a large footprint along the water. The print was at least 14 inches long and 7 inches wide, and you could clearly see indents in the mud that were toes. 

- One a separate excursion we heard unusual vocalizations, chattering noises. Like someone who was trying to talk, and creating their own language. Within that language were distinct sounds that were very human-like. That day we were completely alone on the trail. 

- In the winter my husband and I decided to walk down the trail to see if the streams on the trail were frozen over. There was snow on the ground, and I know we were completely alone on the trail. On the way back to the car we heard a distinctive whoop followed by a wood knock. I made that noise back, and heard another wood knock. 

- One night this fall we were in our cabin, and opened the window because the fireplace had made the rooms too hot. Laying quietly in bed we heard this loud yell that was too loud for a human to make, but wasn't an animal. After this yell, all these coyotes started howling/barking. It was very strange, and a bit scary. The cabin is less than a mile from where we had the initial experiences on that trail. 

I've attached pictures of the footprint, and footprints that someone had captured in the park from a drone, along with the GPS coordinates for the start of the trail, 41.03150265  -77.00992021

I enjoyed your article, and look forward to hearing from you." CS

NOTE: Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research is actively investigating reports in the area. Lon



'Beyond Explanation' is a collection of first-person encounters, directly from the pages of Phantoms & Monsters.

The Facebook page can be found at Beyond Explanation on Facebook



Would your paranormal / cryptid group like to become an affiliate of Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research? By becoming an affiliate investigative group, we can forward reports to you from your area in which none of our team can physically investigate. If interested, send me an email at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com.



----------

