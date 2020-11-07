Living With Fae in Northern California

A Costa Rican man tells of his experience with a Duende. He later describes his current encounters with Fae in his northern California home.
I recently received the following account:
I’m Costa Rican and this little people folklore is heavily instilled in children so they don’t go running off to become a Duende with the forest folk. The last time I visited the country, I was sleeping on the floor and was awoken calmly in the middle of the night. At the end of the bed, there was this shadow figure (2ft, stalky, and robust) just watching me sleep. I didn’t feel disturbed or even offended. I felt well-guarded and watched over, so I went back to sleep without a second thought. I even invited the Duende to stay as long as they’d like.
When I later awoke, my dad told me (who was sleeping in the living room) that he was woken up in the middle of the night, and the back patio door (in his field of vision from couch) had opened slowly during the middle of the night, and he heard something come in. Emotionally, he responded the same way and just went back to sleep, as if the creature had a connection/relationship/responsibility to be there. At a heart-based level, neither one of us questioned why or how it was there.
Later in the trip we walked around the rainforest, and I swore a Fae had called to me telepathically. I turned to look and my eyes were drawn to a tree. It had a hole on its stump and very obviously looked like a den. There were grass strands right in front of it fluttering, yet no wind. I knew it was the Fae and I came up right to its door, said hello and thank you, then went on my way. This was 5 yrs ago.
Fast forward to this year 2020. I live in northern California (Chico). My apartment is infested with Fae. It was previously rented by older women who had passed away. They fed the alley cats and would always have them over. It held that aura once I moved in. I tried cleansing it but low and behold those spirits were strong and in love with the home, so we lived mutually. In my shower, I constantly saw fluttering lights, dancing around with me. I eventually began offering the Fae anything I could to appease them, simply because they can make the space very buzzy and electric - sometimes an overwhelming feeling. Milk, honey, rum, chocolate, bread, mints, sweets, flowers, stones, and kind words/affirmations were my offerings.
I set up a little home for them and would light candles every night to symbolize the warmth and welcoming I was extending. They are certainly mischievous and can be emotionally flustered (what people say is their angry or vengeful side).
It seems Gnomes and Fae work together. They live in the same median realm, and communicate with humans in the same way. Gnomes mind their own business for the most part. But they will garner your attention" BA
