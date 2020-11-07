Saturday, November 07, 2020

Living With Fae in Northern California

A Costa Rican man tells of his experience with a Duende. He later describes his current encounters with Fae in his northern California home.

I recently received the following account:

I’m Costa Rican and this little people folklore is heavily instilled in children so they don’t go running off to become a Duende with the forest folk. The last time I visited the country, I was sleeping on the floor and was awoken calmly in the middle of the night. At the end of the bed, there was this shadow figure (2ft, stalky, and robust) just watching me sleep. I didn’t feel disturbed or even offended. I felt well-guarded and watched over, so I went back to sleep without a second thought. I even invited the Duende to stay as long as they’d like.

When I later awoke, my dad told me (who was sleeping in the living room) that he was woken up in the middle of the night, and the back patio door (in his field of vision from couch) had opened slowly during the middle of the night, and he heard something come in. Emotionally, he responded the same way and just went back to sleep, as if the creature had a connection/relationship/responsibility to be there. At a heart-based level, neither one of us questioned why or how it was there.

Later in the trip we walked around the rainforest, and I swore a Fae had called to me telepathically. I turned to look and my eyes were drawn to a tree. It had a hole on its stump and very obviously looked like a den. There were grass strands right in front of it fluttering, yet no wind. I knew it was the Fae and I came up right to its door, said hello and thank you, then went on my way. This was 5 yrs ago.

Fast forward to this year 2020. I live in northern California (Chico). My apartment is infested with Fae. It was previously rented by older women who had passed away. They fed the alley cats and would always have them over. It held that aura once I moved in. I tried cleansing it but low and behold those spirits were strong and in love with the home, so we lived mutually. In my shower, I constantly saw fluttering lights, dancing around with me. I eventually began offering the Fae anything I could to appease them, simply because they can make the space very buzzy and electric - sometimes an overwhelming feeling. Milk, honey, rum, chocolate, bread, mints, sweets, flowers, stones, and kind words/affirmations were my offerings.

I set up a little home for them and would light candles every night to symbolize the warmth and welcoming I was extending. They are certainly mischievous and can be emotionally flustered (what people say is their angry or vengeful side).

It seems Gnomes and Fae work together. They live in the same median realm, and communicate with humans in the same way. Gnomes mind their own business for the most part. But they will garner your attention" BA


**********

Help David Eckhart Record His Alien Visitors! GoFundMe

PLEASE DONATE

Florida resident David Eckhart has long reported visitation and abduction by extraterrestrials. This fundraiser is being conducted on his behalf by YouTube channel Beyond Explanation and paranormal radio host and investigator Lon Strickler.

David's ordeal has been thoroughly documented because of his determination to discover why he was chosen. His story was presented on 'Fact or Faked: The Paranormal Files' which resulted in one of the series highest rated episodes, namely because the team could not debunk David's claims.

We are asking anyone who currently has the means to please donate a small amount to help us reach our goal of purchasing David a GoPro Hero8 kit including flash memory and extra batteries. Our hope is that David can use this equipment to better document his alien visitors, their otherworldly technologies, and any future travels they take him on.

This support will hopefully allow David to better document the fascinating nightmare that he has been enduring, and consequently, will hopefully provide his fans, our audience, and the wider world with more multimedia proof of alien visitations and extraterrestrial conspiracies.

Thank you! Bill Fuller

**********


Arcane Radio is LIVE w/ chat on the Beyond Explanation YouTube channel

Unexplained Phenomena with Investigators Jack Cary and Butch Witkowski | Arcane Radio 11.06.2020

Join me as I welcome paranormal / anomalous investigators Jack Cary and Butch Witkowski to Arcane Radio.

Jack Cary is the founder and current director at the Paranormal Intelligence Agency and a protege of the late JC Johnson at Crypto Four Corners, where he continues as a researcher. Jack is also a member of Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research. After many years of investigating crypto-creatures and paranormal phenomena in North America he has accumulated mounds of evidence that may prove the existence of strange creatures. His research lends credence to the notion that inter-dimensional doorways intermittently open, permitting the unintentional transference of a person, or being, across parallel realities and time. Jack's recent book is titled 'Paranormal Planet.'

Butch Witkowski, founder of the UFO RESEARCH CENTER OF PA, is an Independent Researcher and Investigator in Ufology, Abduction, Paranormal, Cryptozoology. The purpose of the UFO Research Center is to conduct responsible investigations using factual and unbiased evidence gathering techniques to evaluate and investigate the UFO, paranormal, cryptozoology and abduction phenomenon in the state of Pennsylvania. gathered are 20 seasoned investigators and researchers to pursue the unknown and sometimes dark questions that encompass these cases of high strangeness.

This will be a very informative and entertaining show! Join us this Friday, November 6th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT -  Watch LIVE w/ chat on the Beyond Explanation YouTube channel, or listen live at the Paranormal King Radio Network or at LiveRadio/Paranormal King Radio Network

Listen to our podcast at the 'Beyond Explanation' YouTube channel


**********

TODAY'S TOP LINKS

Neanderthals And Humans Were at War For Over 100,000 Years, Evidence Shows

Taking a Look at the Monstrous and Ghostly Beasts of Ireland

San Diego's 'Haunted' Whaley House Goes Virtual For Halloween

Police Are Tapping Into Ring Cameras to Expand Surveillance Network In Mississippi

Man spooked after ghostly happening filmed days after uncle’s funeral

Check out Season 2 Episode 1 of 'The Holzer Files' from The Travel Channel - Stream free here

PODCAST - 'Ask Lon Anything' Wednesday, November 4th, 9pm Eastern

Four terrifying, true first person Sasquatch Bigfoot Encounters! From AR, MN, NE and PA | BXP A133

Four True Skinwalker Encounters! What are Skinwalkers? Tulpas? Dogman? Something else? | BXP A132

Mothman Encounters! Terrifying unnatural mothman type flying humanoids cause nightmares. | BXP A134

PODCAST - Unexplained Phenomena with Investigators Jack Cary and Butch Witkowski | Arcane Radio 11.06.2020

Sioux City Entity: Lon Strickler's Personal 8 Yr Investigation of a Malevolent Spirit | BXP A127

David Eckhart's First Recorded Alien Encounter | Original Video

David Eckhart's Encounter Alien Portal Sound Recording; Alarming, strange and frightening! | BXP

Help David Eckhart Record His Alien Visitors! GoFundMe

Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters

Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website

Donate to 'Phantoms & Monsters' at PayPal

Paranormal / Cryptid / UFO Books You Should Read



'Beyond Explanation' is a collection of first-person encounters, directly from the pages of Phantoms & Monsters. Please subscribe & feel free to distribute to your friends and other paranormal enthusiasts. The Facebook page can be found at Beyond Explanation on Facebook - Thanks for your help. I hope you enjoy! Your comments are welcomed. Lon




Would your paranormal / cryptid group like to become an affiliate of Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research? By becoming an affiliate investigative group, we can forward reports to you from your area in which none of our team can physically investigate. If interested, send me an email at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com. The member / affiliate list can be found at Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Team / Affiliate Groups. Thanks. Lon


'Winged Cryptids: Humanoids, Monsters & Anomalous Creatures Casebook' is now available on Amazon.com and from our new publisher Singular Fortean Publishing



SUBSCRIBE NOW to 'Beyond Explanation'...Phantoms & Monsters on YouTube - Also, the 'Arcane Radio' show archive is available at the same channel.

Follow Cryptid Encounters & Sightings on Feedly

Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard

Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix

















----------

This blog and newsletter are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.

Please Note:

On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute)

Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters / Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research.

Any use of our private intellectual research & investigation property on YouTube or other streaming services will result in an infringement complaint. This action could lead to a possible takedown and strike to your account.

----------

Disclaimer:

The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.

Fair Use Notice:

This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.

You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.

© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

Posted by at
Labels: , ,




BOOK SUGGESTIONS


The Messengers: Owls, Synchronicity and the UFO Abductee

Stories from the Messengers: Owls, UFOs and a Deeper Reality

Impossible Realities: The Science Behind Energy Healing, Telepathy, Reincarnation, Precognition, and Other Black Swan Phenomena

I Am the Word: A Guide to the Consciousness of Man's Self in a Transitioning Time

Silent Invasion: The Pennsylvania UFO-Bigfoot Casebook

Astonishing Encounters: Pennsylvania's Unknown Creatures, Casebook 3

Encounters with Flying Humanoids: Mothman, Manbirds, Gargoyles & Other Winged Beasts

Monsters of Texas

Don't Look Behind You: Following Ghost Roads Into the Unknown

Beyond the Seventh Gate: Exploring Toad Road, The Seven Gates of Hell, and Other Strangeness in York, Lancaster, and Adams Counties

Bigfoot in Pennsylvania: A History of Wild-Men, Gorillas, and Other Hairy Monsters in the Keystone State

Wood Knocks Volume 1: A Journal of Sasquatch Research

Wood Knocks Volume 2: A Journal of Sasquatch Research

Wood Knocks Volume 3: Journal of Sasquatch Research

The Black Eyed Children

Strange Intruders

The Essential Guide to Bigfoot

The Lake Michigan Mothman: High Strangeness in the Midwest

Hunt for the Skinwalker: Science Confronts the Unexplained at a Remote Ranch in Utah

The Monster Book: Creatures, Beasts and Fiends of Nature

A Menagerie of Mysterious Beasts: Encounters with Cryptid Creatures

The Mothman Prophecies: A True Story

The Time Before the Secret Words: On the path of Remote Viewing, High Strangeness and Zen

The Zozo Phenomenon

The Djinn Connection: The Hidden Links Between Djinn, Shadow People, ETs, Nephilim, Archons, Reptilians and Other Entities

Beyond the Seventh Gate: Exploring Toad Road, The Seven Gates of Hell, and Other Strangeness in York, Lancaster, and Adams Counties

The Beast of Boggy Creek: The True Story of the Fouke Monster

Lizard Man: The True Story of the Bishopville Monster

Momo: The Strange Case of the Missouri Monster

Beyond Boggy Creek: In Search of the Southern Sasquatch

The Beast of Bray Road: Tailing Wisconsin's Werewolf

Real Wolfmen: True Encounters in Modern America

Monsters Among Us: An Exploration of Otherworldly Bigfoots, Wolfmen, Portals, Phantoms, and Odd Phenomena

The Royal Arch of Enoch

The Real Men In Black: Evidence, Famous Cases, and True Stories of These Mysterious Men and their Connection to UFO Phenomena

The Van Meter Visitor: A True and Mysterious Encounter with the Unknown

Monsters of West Virginia: Mysterious Creatures in the Mountain State

Venus Rising: A Concise History of the Second Planet

Final Countdown: Rockets to Venus

Cosmic Ray's Excellent Venus Adventure

The Brimstone Deceit: An In-Depth Examination of Supernatural Scents, Otherworldly Odors, and Monstrous Miasmas

Thieves in the Night: A Brief History of Supernatural Child Abductions

Voices From the Cosmos

Humanoid Encounters Series - Albert S. Rosales

Monsterland: Encounters with UFOs, Bigfoot and Orange Orbs

The Chilling, True Terror of the Black-Eyed Kids: A Monster Compilation

Beasts of Britain

Abduction: Human Encounters with Aliens

Passport to the Cosmos

Weird Winged Wonders: The Twilight World Of Cryptid Creatures

Fingerprints of the Gods

Into The Fringe: A True Story of Alien Abduction

The Candle and the Crossroads: A Book of Appalachian Conjure and Southern Root-Work

Creole Religions of the Caribbean: An Introduction from Vodou and Santeria to Obeah and Espiritismo, Second Edition (Religion, Race, and Ethnicity)

Slenderman: From Fiction to Fact

The Starchild Skull -- Genetic Enigma or Human-Alien Hybrid?

Passport to Magonia: From Folklore to Flying Saucers

Grimoire for the Green Witch: A Complete Book of Shadows

The Lost City of the Exodus: The Archaeological Evidence behind the Journey Out of Egypt

Moses and Akhenaten: Brothers in Alms

The Crystal Bible

Encyclopedia of Crystals, Revised and Expanded

Winged Cryptids: Humanoids, Monsters & Anomalous Creatures Casebook

Alien Disclosure: Experiencers Expose Reality

Mothman Dynasty: Chicago's Winged Humanoids

Haunted Rock & Roll: Ghostly Tales Of Musical Legends

Angel Medicine

Toward the Light: Rescuing Spirits, Trapped Souls, and Earthbound Ghosts

Light the Way: A Guide to Becoming a Rescue Medium

Owl Medicine

Hoodoo Herb and Root Magic: A Materia Magica of African-American Conjure

Pow-Wows, or Long Lost Friend: A Collection of Mysterious and Invaluable Arts and Remedies, for Man as Well as Animals

Energy Essentials for Witches and Spellcasters

Powwowing Among the Pennsylvania Dutch: A Traditional Medical Practice in the Modern World (Pennsylvania German History and Culture)

The Mothman Prophecies: A True Story

Operation Trojan Horse: The Classic Breakthrough Study of UFOs

The Eighth Tower: On Ultraterrestrials and the Superspectrum

Our Haunted Planet

Strange Creatures From Time and Space