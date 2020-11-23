Monday, November 23, 2020

Investigation: 'Glimmer Man' / Canine-Like Humanoids in Comanche County, Oklahoma (Photos)

The following report was submitted by Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research investigator Ryan Fusco. Ryan subsequently travelled to Comanche County, Oklahoma:

This case started back August 10, 2020 after Lon strickler asked me if I would follow up on a case of a guy named Steve who lived in Oklahoma who gave me permission to use his name this case. Basically started with a gunshot. Steve was nervous the second time this thing landed in his yard and he fired a round at it from a .22 handgun from there the rest is history.

It started out with photos and then videos. Steve was a pretty down-to-earth guy. He did not know anything about the UFO field as most people don't. We would be on calls that would last hours because I would end up explaining several things to him about the field. I am also taking the time to let the reader know that I am going to leave a lot of stuff out in order to be able to tell the story in a professional manner.

At the end of the month it escalated into them knocking on his door. Steve would send me photos that were hard to decipher. He would have to tell me what I was looking at just like I'll be doing to the readers here. Finally we decided to go live on Messenger. That night I recorded a sound. After I heard it I tried to wake Steve up. He would not get up. I seemed to have startled whoever it was because they dropped a pane of glass. A week later Steve finally saw his first entity. It was a dog-like humanoid that he attempted to take a photo of (below). He described it as hopping over a fence about 20 yards from his house, as he startled it.


More photos and videos came in and live meets on Messenger, which started to decline because somehow all the sudden he wasn't able to do them. It was like someone put a force field over his home. I got more and more curious as the photos. Steve kept asking me if I would find him an affiliate to meet him in Oklahoma. I could not find one as the UFO investigator there hung up on him and the cops told him he was seeing things or drunk. Finally I made a decision to drive there at the beginning of November.

I arrived there on a midday afternoon. Steve was more than happy to see me. He couldn't believe I was in front of him. I started by taking a couple photos right off the bat. My phone images were reacting in the same manner as Steve's phone. It was making the photos look like they were painted. They would make faces in any images they could or they would place other images all over the photos. By 'they' I mean the entities.

In the above image, there was nothing in front of me except an empty field. There was one red light on the ground. Using night view on my phone this is what came out in the photo. To me it looked to be a UFO or a base that was hidden by a very clever form of deception, as I would learn later on.

The next day I was taking photos and videos. I saw this image in a tree (below). As I turned quickly around I felt I was being stared at. I can't say eyes because it was the 'glimmer man' effect. I couldn't believe it. If it was reading my mind it probably knew my heart was racing and I was also curious.


As I took the step it completely disappeared. Not knowing where whatever it was, I literally ran inside.

That night Steve and I were out on the back porch when all the sudden I saw a blue light disappear in a yard behind him. I told Steve to run and get his flashlight as we saw a red light flashing over the hill across the street. Steve came back and pointed the light across the road there it was for the first time. Aliens, entities, extraterrestrials, the unknown. Whatever you want to call it that was it. I could not believe what I was seeing. I was so happy / scared. I honestly was beside myself. Steve said that he never saw them come in like this before. Here are a series of photos I took. Though the camera phone is pixelated, it was much easier to see the beings with the naked eye.




I tried to take several photos, but my phone kept dying. Steve's dog was constantly chasing semi-visible beings. He would chase after them, but I would call him back as I did not want anything bad to happen to him. They would just appear out of nowhere.

The next day, I was getting ready to leave but I had car trouble, so I ended up staying that night. It good I did because it proved to be most active.

It started off the same way as the night before except there were less people at his residence that night. I was there by myself for about an hour. I did not go outside and stayed inside with the dog until someone got home. I took a photo of the front yard that night (above).

In the photo it seems like something is riding a mechanical device. I realize that it's difficult to make out. Then again, the naked eye was much more discernible. I don't know if these beings can cloak or manipulate the camera.

I later took a photo of the driveway. I could see an entity that has a long snout with a white tip and white eyes with reddish skin to the right of the photo. I zoomed in and circled him he said it looked like a a mosquito man. 

To make a long story short they were bringing a series of entities by the area every 10 to 15 minutes. As we begin to investigate further, hopefully we'll come up with more plausible images and theories.

I left the next morning, I had a 20-hour drive back to Pittsburgh thinking the whole way that I could not believe what I had witnessed. Although the photos are hard to look at sometimes and also hard to pick out these were the best photos I could take at the time. They always knew my phone was out and they always were trying to do something to distract it, as I can say that they were very intuitive.

I appreciate Steve's hospitality and plan to continue with the investigation. Much like David Eckhart's experiences, I believe Steve's encounters are another chapter of continued contact with these non-terrestrial entities.

NOTE: Phantoms & Monster's Fortean Research will continue to support Ryan in his work with the witness. There are other possible aspects and connections to this phenomenon, which need to be explored further. Any developments will be reported here or on the team website at CryptidHunters.org


Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'

Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. Despite what many people believe, what I do is not a profitable venture. In fact, most of the financing I receive is used to continue providing you with the results of my efforts. This all depends on you, my readers and followers. 

Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site and newsletter. You can also go directly to  Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon

**********


Hey folks...I will be appearing on Coast to Coast AM on Tuesday night November 24th from mid-2am Pacific time, which is 3-5 am Eastern time on Wednesday morning November 25th. This will be my 7th guest appearance on Coast to Coast AM.

**********

TODAY'S TOP LINKS

Bogus UFO Disclosure: A Means To Keep Us All Under Control?

New DNA Test May Help Find a Living Tasmanian Tiger

Sitting Down for a Q&A With an E.T. or a Crazy Hoax?

World’s first 100% complete T-rex skeleton found locked in battle with a Triceratops

A Mysterious Case of Alien Reptilian Humanoids in Italy

PODCAST - 'Ask Lon Anything' 9pm Eastern Wednesday, November 18th, 2020

Terrifying, four true first person Bigfoot Encounter Reports! From AR, TX, VT and PA | BXP A138

Three Horrifying Encounters with Penelope! Cryptid Crawler Humanoid of the Sierra Nevadas | BXP A139

Five eerie and terrifying Hat Man encounters! What is Hat Man? Another Shadow being? | BXP A140

PODCAST - Steve Stockton | Strange Things In The Woods: Terrifying Tales | Arcane Radio 9PM EST 11.20.2020

Sioux City Entity: Lon Strickler's Personal 8 Yr Investigation of a Malevolent Spirit | BXP A127

David Eckhart's Photographs of the Aliens and Entities Emanating In His Home | BXP

David Eckhart's First Recorded Alien Encounter | Original Video

David Eckhart's Encounter Alien Portal Sound Recording; Alarming, strange and frightening! | BXP

Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters

Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website

Donate to 'Phantoms & Monsters' at PayPal

Paranormal / Cryptid / UFO Books You Should Read



'Beyond Explanation' is a collection of first-person encounters, directly from the pages of Phantoms & Monsters. Please subscribe and recommend to your friends and enthusiasts. Your support will help Phantoms & Monsters and Arcane Radio to continue providing you up-to-date cryptid/paranormal reports and information.

The Facebook page can be found at Beyond Explanation on Facebook - Thanks for your help. I hope you enjoy! Your comments are welcomed. Lon



MEMBERS - SAVE THE DATE - November 29th 9PM EST

The first BXP MEMBERS ONLY PREMIER is coming up later this month. Being a BXP Member Premier it will be a new video mini-documentary where Lon will be sharing his research and thoughts regarding the BIGFOOT PARADOX while participating in a live chat where Lon will take questions from members. 

Explore becoming a member
BXP Member Premieres lets members watch and experience a new video two weeks early and together with the author and creator. It's like a movie or TV show premiere just for our members and with the opportunity to ask questions and learn more in a live chat.

Explore becoming a member
Additional details will be posted here next week as well as being sent directly to BXP members.  If you are not a member, consider joining. There is even more to come soon. Membership has its privileges!﻿



Would your paranormal / cryptid group like to become an affiliate of Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research? By becoming an affiliate investigative group, we can forward reports to you from your area in which none of our team can physically investigate. If interested, send me an email at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com. The member / affiliate list can be found at Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Team / Affiliate Groups. Thanks. Lon



SUBSCRIBE NOW to 'Beyond Explanation'...Phantoms & Monsters on YouTube - Also, the 'Arcane Radio' show archive is available at the same channel.

Follow Cryptid Encounters & Sightings on Feedly

Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard

Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix














----------

This blog and newsletter are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.

Please Note:

On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute)

Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters / Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research.

Any use of our private intellectual research & investigation property on YouTube or other streaming services will result in an infringement complaint. This action could lead to a possible takedown and strike to your account.

----------

Disclaimer:

The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.

Fair Use Notice:

This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.

You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.

© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

Posted by at
Labels: , ,


BOOK SUGGESTIONS


The Messengers: Owls, Synchronicity and the UFO Abductee

Stories from the Messengers: Owls, UFOs and a Deeper Reality

Impossible Realities: The Science Behind Energy Healing, Telepathy, Reincarnation, Precognition, and Other Black Swan Phenomena

I Am the Word: A Guide to the Consciousness of Man's Self in a Transitioning Time

Silent Invasion: The Pennsylvania UFO-Bigfoot Casebook

Astonishing Encounters: Pennsylvania's Unknown Creatures, Casebook 3

Encounters with Flying Humanoids: Mothman, Manbirds, Gargoyles & Other Winged Beasts

Monsters of Texas

Don't Look Behind You: Following Ghost Roads Into the Unknown

Beyond the Seventh Gate: Exploring Toad Road, The Seven Gates of Hell, and Other Strangeness in York, Lancaster, and Adams Counties

Bigfoot in Pennsylvania: A History of Wild-Men, Gorillas, and Other Hairy Monsters in the Keystone State

Wood Knocks Volume 1: A Journal of Sasquatch Research

Wood Knocks Volume 2: A Journal of Sasquatch Research

Wood Knocks Volume 3: Journal of Sasquatch Research

The Black Eyed Children

Strange Intruders

The Essential Guide to Bigfoot

The Lake Michigan Mothman: High Strangeness in the Midwest

Hunt for the Skinwalker: Science Confronts the Unexplained at a Remote Ranch in Utah

The Monster Book: Creatures, Beasts and Fiends of Nature

A Menagerie of Mysterious Beasts: Encounters with Cryptid Creatures

The Mothman Prophecies: A True Story

The Time Before the Secret Words: On the path of Remote Viewing, High Strangeness and Zen

The Zozo Phenomenon

The Djinn Connection: The Hidden Links Between Djinn, Shadow People, ETs, Nephilim, Archons, Reptilians and Other Entities

Beyond the Seventh Gate: Exploring Toad Road, The Seven Gates of Hell, and Other Strangeness in York, Lancaster, and Adams Counties

The Beast of Boggy Creek: The True Story of the Fouke Monster

Lizard Man: The True Story of the Bishopville Monster

Momo: The Strange Case of the Missouri Monster

Beyond Boggy Creek: In Search of the Southern Sasquatch

The Beast of Bray Road: Tailing Wisconsin's Werewolf

Real Wolfmen: True Encounters in Modern America

Monsters Among Us: An Exploration of Otherworldly Bigfoots, Wolfmen, Portals, Phantoms, and Odd Phenomena

The Royal Arch of Enoch

The Real Men In Black: Evidence, Famous Cases, and True Stories of These Mysterious Men and their Connection to UFO Phenomena

The Van Meter Visitor: A True and Mysterious Encounter with the Unknown

Monsters of West Virginia: Mysterious Creatures in the Mountain State

Venus Rising: A Concise History of the Second Planet

Final Countdown: Rockets to Venus

Cosmic Ray's Excellent Venus Adventure

The Brimstone Deceit: An In-Depth Examination of Supernatural Scents, Otherworldly Odors, and Monstrous Miasmas

Thieves in the Night: A Brief History of Supernatural Child Abductions

Voices From the Cosmos

Humanoid Encounters Series - Albert S. Rosales

Monsterland: Encounters with UFOs, Bigfoot and Orange Orbs

The Chilling, True Terror of the Black-Eyed Kids: A Monster Compilation

Beasts of Britain

Abduction: Human Encounters with Aliens

Passport to the Cosmos

Weird Winged Wonders: The Twilight World Of Cryptid Creatures

Fingerprints of the Gods

Into The Fringe: A True Story of Alien Abduction

The Candle and the Crossroads: A Book of Appalachian Conjure and Southern Root-Work

Creole Religions of the Caribbean: An Introduction from Vodou and Santeria to Obeah and Espiritismo, Second Edition (Religion, Race, and Ethnicity)

Slenderman: From Fiction to Fact

The Starchild Skull -- Genetic Enigma or Human-Alien Hybrid?

Passport to Magonia: From Folklore to Flying Saucers

Grimoire for the Green Witch: A Complete Book of Shadows

The Lost City of the Exodus: The Archaeological Evidence behind the Journey Out of Egypt

Moses and Akhenaten: Brothers in Alms

The Crystal Bible

Encyclopedia of Crystals, Revised and Expanded

Winged Cryptids: Humanoids, Monsters & Anomalous Creatures Casebook

Alien Disclosure: Experiencers Expose Reality

Mothman Dynasty: Chicago's Winged Humanoids

Haunted Rock & Roll: Ghostly Tales Of Musical Legends

Angel Medicine

Toward the Light: Rescuing Spirits, Trapped Souls, and Earthbound Ghosts

Light the Way: A Guide to Becoming a Rescue Medium

Owl Medicine

Hoodoo Herb and Root Magic: A Materia Magica of African-American Conjure

Pow-Wows, or Long Lost Friend: A Collection of Mysterious and Invaluable Arts and Remedies, for Man as Well as Animals

Energy Essentials for Witches and Spellcasters

Powwowing Among the Pennsylvania Dutch: A Traditional Medical Practice in the Modern World (Pennsylvania German History and Culture)

The Mothman Prophecies: A True Story

Operation Trojan Horse: The Classic Breakthrough Study of UFOs

The Eighth Tower: On Ultraterrestrials and the Superspectrum

Our Haunted Planet

Strange Creatures From Time and Space