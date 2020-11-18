Grayish/Silver Bigfoot Encountered Near Blue Mountain Lake in Adirondack Park, NY

A New York state hiker is in Adirondack Park when he encounters a broad grayish/silver Bigfoot that broke cover in front of him. It ducked in and out of the brush several times.
I recently received the following account from the witness:
"On the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend 2017, I believe it was May 28th, I was hiking alone on the Tirrell Pond Trail near Blue Mountain Lake, Hamilton County in the Adirondack Park in New York state. I was about 1½ to 2 miles down the trail when I got to the edge of a clear cut. The State had an easement for the trail through private land and the owner had been conducting logging operations for a few weeks. One second you’re hiking in a forest and the next you're standing on the edge of a vast area that looks like it has been heavily bombed.
As I stood there, taking a drink of water from my hydration backpack, a large grayish/silver Bigfoot broke cover from a clump of small trees, brush and debris on a small rise. It was at my 1 o’clock position approximately 80 yards away. I saw it take 3 or 4 strides before it was back behind cover. I was in stunned disbelief. I immediately tried to rationalize what I just saw.
A few seconds later it then broke cover again, this time at my 2 o’clock position a little further up the slope. It took 5 or 6 strides before it was behind another mass of debris. I waited a few minutes to see if it would continue up the mountain, but there was no sign of it. I worked up the courage to walk down the trail to look around the other side of the rise that if was walking on. I did not see any movement or hear anything. I kept thinking that if it’s walking through that debris it’s got to be making noise, there was just no way to take a step without landing on a branch and snapping it.
I quickly decided the reason that I didn’t hear or see it, was because it was hiding and watching me. This thought made me uncomfortable and I quickly returned to the edge of the clear cut. I contemplated continuing the hike, or about 10 seconds, and then decided that since I was alone and without any protection, I would head back. I never felt threatened but I was pretty shaken up.
I was about ¼ mile back down the trail when I heard a wood knock. It was about 5 or 6 knocks in quick succession that came from behind me at my 7 o’clock position. I told myself that it was a woodpecker, but part of me thought it was too slow of a cadence to be one of them. I started checking behind me after that and stopping abruptly, to see if I could hear anything moving. I continued on the trail and about another ½ mile or so, I heard the same knock sequence, but this time it was closer and now almost at my 9 o’clock position. I just kept walking and telling myself it was a woodpecker ,and it may very well have been. The rest of the hike out was uneventful.
It was hard for me to judge it’s height, but I would say 6½ to 7½ feet. It width was what impressed me. It was easily 2x as wide, if not more than an average person. It was powerfully built. Silver/gray in color with the exception of a tan/brownish color around parts of the face and on the side of the head where I presume, since I was too far away to see them, the ears would be. It walked slightly hunched forward. Its arms swung close to the knees. It’s head was low on it’s broad shoulders. It moved very quickly while showing no effort in doing so. What I saw bore a striking resemblance to the creature in the Patterson-Gimlin film.
I started hiking 6 years ago and I’ve been on almost 90 hikes, mostly in the Adirondacks and a few times in the Catskills and Vermont. Hardly a day goes by that I don’t think about this encounter. I usually post about my hikes and I would sometimes joke “no sign of Bigfoot today,” but I don’t joke about it anymore." SS
