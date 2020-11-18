Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Grayish/Silver Bigfoot Encountered Near Blue Mountain Lake in Adirondack Park, NY

A New York state hiker is in Adirondack Park when he encounters a broad grayish/silver Bigfoot that broke cover in front of him. It ducked in and out of the brush several times.

I recently received the following account from the witness:

"On the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend 2017, I believe it was May 28th, I was hiking alone on the Tirrell Pond Trail near Blue Mountain Lake, Hamilton County in the Adirondack Park in New York state. I was about 1½ to 2 miles down the trail when I got to the edge of a clear cut. The State had an easement for the trail through private land and the owner had been conducting logging operations for a few weeks. One second you’re hiking in a forest and the next you're standing on the edge of a vast area that looks like it has been heavily bombed.

As I stood there, taking a drink of water from my hydration backpack, a large grayish/silver Bigfoot broke cover from a clump of small trees, brush and debris on a small rise. It was at my 1 o’clock position approximately 80 yards away. I saw it take 3 or 4 strides before it was back behind cover. I was in stunned disbelief. I immediately tried to rationalize what I just saw.

A few seconds later it then broke cover again, this time at my 2 o’clock position a little further up the slope. It took 5 or 6 strides before it was behind another mass of debris. I waited a few minutes to see if it would continue up the mountain, but there was no sign of it. I worked up the courage to walk down the trail to look around the other side of the rise that if was walking on. I did not see any movement or hear anything. I kept thinking that if it’s walking through that debris it’s got to be making noise, there was just no way to take a step without landing on a branch and snapping it.

I quickly decided the reason that I didn’t hear or see it, was because it was hiding and watching me. This thought made me uncomfortable and I quickly returned to the edge of the clear cut. I contemplated continuing the hike, or about 10 seconds, and then decided that since I was alone and without any protection, I would head back. I never felt threatened but I was pretty shaken up.

I was about ¼ mile back down the trail when I heard a wood knock. It was about 5 or 6 knocks in quick succession that came from behind me at my 7 o’clock position. I told myself that it was a woodpecker, but part of me thought it was too slow of a cadence to be one of them. I started checking behind me after that and stopping abruptly, to see if I could hear anything moving. I continued on the trail and about another ½ mile or so, I heard the same knock sequence, but this time it was closer and now almost at my 9 o’clock position. I just kept walking and telling myself it was a woodpecker ,and it may very well have been. The rest of the hike out was uneventful.

It was hard for me to judge it’s height, but I would say 6½ to 7½ feet. It width was what impressed me. It was easily 2x as wide, if not more than an average person. It was powerfully built. Silver/gray in color with the exception of a tan/brownish color around parts of the face and on the side of the head where I presume, since I was too far away to see them, the ears would be. It walked slightly hunched forward. Its arms swung close to the knees. It’s head was low on it’s broad shoulders. It moved very quickly while showing no effort in doing so. What I saw bore a striking resemblance to the creature in the Patterson-Gimlin film.

I started hiking 6 years ago and I’ve been on almost 90 hikes, mostly in the Adirondacks and a few times in the Catskills and Vermont. Hardly a day goes by that I don’t think about this encounter. I usually post about my hikes and I would sometimes joke “no sign of Bigfoot today,” but I don’t joke about it anymore." SS


Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'

Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. Despite what many people believe, what I do is not a profitable venture. In fact, most of the financing I receive is used to continue providing you with the results of my efforts. This all depends on you, my readers and followers. 

Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site and newsletter. You can also go directly to  Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon

Arcane Radio is LIVE w/ chat on the Beyond Explanation YouTube channel

Steve Stockton | Strange Things In The Woods: Terrifying Tales | Arcane Radio 9PM EST 11.20.2020

Join Lon as he welcomes Steve Stockton, Outdoorsman, Paranormal Researcher and Author, to Arcane Radio this Friday, Nov. 20th, 2020 at 9pm Eastern. Steve Stockton is a veteran outdoorsman and paranormal researcher, who puts together collections of terrifying, odd and strange encounters. He also references his own personal encounters with the unexplained. Steve studied English language at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville and lives in Portland, Oregon. His books include 'Strange Things In The Woods: A Collection of Terrifying Tales' and 'My Strange World. From his early years, Steve Stockton has had what can be called strange and oftentimes frightening experiences with the paranormal and unexplained. These encounters led him to search for the answers, only to discover the truth isn’t easy to find. My Strange World is a collection of Steve’s encounters from his personal life as well as his life as a renowned paranormal researcher. If you like scary stories and to take a trip down the road of the unexplained and bizarre, then buckle up and get ready to dive into the strange world of Steve Stockton.﻿

This will be a very informative and entertaining show! Join us this Friday, November 20th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT -  Watch LIVE w/ chat on the Beyond Explanation YouTube channel or at Beyond Explanation on Facebook

Listen to the podcasts at the 'Beyond Explanation' YouTube channel




**********

TODAY'S TOP LINKS

From Flying Saucers to Secret Spy-Planes and Controversial Statistics

Deep Sleep Protects Against Alzheimer's, Growing Evidence Shows

'Possessed' woman at center of Irish court case

The Killer Caught by Telephone

Thomas Neill Cream: Lambeth Poisoner and Serial Killer

LIVE CHAT 'Ask Lon Anything' 9pm Eastern Wednesday, November 18th, 2020

Terrifying, four true first person Bigfoot Encounter Reports! From AR, TX, VT and PA | BXP A138

Four Terrifying Encounters with Cryptid and Supernatural Snakes! As scary as it gets. | BXP A136

Four terrifying Dogman Encounter reports from Virginia, Montana, Alaska and Nicaragua! | BXP A137

LIVE - Steve Stockton | Strange Things In The Woods: Terrifying Tales | Arcane Radio 9PM EST 11.20.2020

PODCAST - Becky Cook | Author Researcher of the 'Bigfoot Lives in Idaho' Book Series | Arcane Radio 11.13.2020

Sioux City Entity: Lon Strickler's Personal 8 Yr Investigation of a Malevolent Spirit | BXP A127

David Eckhart's Photographs of the Aliens and Entities Emanating In His Home | BXP

David Eckhart's First Recorded Alien Encounter | Original Video

David Eckhart's Encounter Alien Portal Sound Recording; Alarming, strange and frightening! | BXP

Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters

Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website

Donate to 'Phantoms & Monsters' at PayPal

Paranormal / Cryptid / UFO Books You Should Read



'Beyond Explanation' is a collection of first-person encounters, directly from the pages of Phantoms & Monsters. Please subscribe and recommend to your friends and enthusiasts. Your support will help Phantoms & Monsters and Arcane Radio to continue providing you up-to-date cryptid/paranormal reports and information.

The Facebook page can be found at Beyond Explanation on Facebook - Thanks for your help. I hope you enjoy! Your comments are welcomed. Lon



MEMBERS - SAVE THE DATE - November 29th 9PM EST

The first BXP MEMBERS ONLY PREMIER is coming up later this month. Being a BXP Member Premier it will be a new video mini-documentary where Lon will be sharing his research and thoughts regarding the BIGFOOT PARADOX while participating in a live chat where Lon will take questions from members. 

Explore becoming a member
BXP Member Premieres lets members watch and experience a new video two weeks early and together with the author and creator. It's like a movie or TV show premiere just for our members and with the opportunity to ask questions and learn more in a live chat.

Explore becoming a member
Additional details will be posted here next week as well as being sent directly to BXP members.  If you are not a member, consider joining. There is even more to come soon. Membership has its privileges!﻿



Would your paranormal / cryptid group like to become an affiliate of Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research? By becoming an affiliate investigative group, we can forward reports to you from your area in which none of our team can physically investigate. If interested, send me an email at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com. The member / affiliate list can be found at Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Team / Affiliate Groups. Thanks. Lon


'Winged Cryptids: Humanoids, Monsters & Anomalous Creatures Casebook' is now available on Amazon.com and from our new publisher Singular Fortean Publishing



SUBSCRIBE NOW to 'Beyond Explanation'...Phantoms & Monsters on YouTube - Also, the 'Arcane Radio' show archive is available at the same channel.

Follow Cryptid Encounters & Sightings on Feedly

Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard

Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix

















----------

This blog and newsletter are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.

Please Note:

On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute)

Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters / Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research.

Any use of our private intellectual research & investigation property on YouTube or other streaming services will result in an infringement complaint. This action could lead to a possible takedown and strike to your account.

----------

Disclaimer:

The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.

Fair Use Notice:

This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.

You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.

© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

Posted by at
Labels: ,




BOOK SUGGESTIONS


The Messengers: Owls, Synchronicity and the UFO Abductee

Stories from the Messengers: Owls, UFOs and a Deeper Reality

Impossible Realities: The Science Behind Energy Healing, Telepathy, Reincarnation, Precognition, and Other Black Swan Phenomena

I Am the Word: A Guide to the Consciousness of Man's Self in a Transitioning Time

Silent Invasion: The Pennsylvania UFO-Bigfoot Casebook

Astonishing Encounters: Pennsylvania's Unknown Creatures, Casebook 3

Encounters with Flying Humanoids: Mothman, Manbirds, Gargoyles & Other Winged Beasts

Monsters of Texas

Don't Look Behind You: Following Ghost Roads Into the Unknown

Beyond the Seventh Gate: Exploring Toad Road, The Seven Gates of Hell, and Other Strangeness in York, Lancaster, and Adams Counties

Bigfoot in Pennsylvania: A History of Wild-Men, Gorillas, and Other Hairy Monsters in the Keystone State

Wood Knocks Volume 1: A Journal of Sasquatch Research

Wood Knocks Volume 2: A Journal of Sasquatch Research

Wood Knocks Volume 3: Journal of Sasquatch Research

The Black Eyed Children

Strange Intruders

The Essential Guide to Bigfoot

The Lake Michigan Mothman: High Strangeness in the Midwest

Hunt for the Skinwalker: Science Confronts the Unexplained at a Remote Ranch in Utah

The Monster Book: Creatures, Beasts and Fiends of Nature

A Menagerie of Mysterious Beasts: Encounters with Cryptid Creatures

The Mothman Prophecies: A True Story

The Time Before the Secret Words: On the path of Remote Viewing, High Strangeness and Zen

The Zozo Phenomenon

The Djinn Connection: The Hidden Links Between Djinn, Shadow People, ETs, Nephilim, Archons, Reptilians and Other Entities

Beyond the Seventh Gate: Exploring Toad Road, The Seven Gates of Hell, and Other Strangeness in York, Lancaster, and Adams Counties

The Beast of Boggy Creek: The True Story of the Fouke Monster

Lizard Man: The True Story of the Bishopville Monster

Momo: The Strange Case of the Missouri Monster

Beyond Boggy Creek: In Search of the Southern Sasquatch

The Beast of Bray Road: Tailing Wisconsin's Werewolf

Real Wolfmen: True Encounters in Modern America

Monsters Among Us: An Exploration of Otherworldly Bigfoots, Wolfmen, Portals, Phantoms, and Odd Phenomena

The Royal Arch of Enoch

The Real Men In Black: Evidence, Famous Cases, and True Stories of These Mysterious Men and their Connection to UFO Phenomena

The Van Meter Visitor: A True and Mysterious Encounter with the Unknown

Monsters of West Virginia: Mysterious Creatures in the Mountain State

Venus Rising: A Concise History of the Second Planet

Final Countdown: Rockets to Venus

Cosmic Ray's Excellent Venus Adventure

The Brimstone Deceit: An In-Depth Examination of Supernatural Scents, Otherworldly Odors, and Monstrous Miasmas

Thieves in the Night: A Brief History of Supernatural Child Abductions

Voices From the Cosmos

Humanoid Encounters Series - Albert S. Rosales

Monsterland: Encounters with UFOs, Bigfoot and Orange Orbs

The Chilling, True Terror of the Black-Eyed Kids: A Monster Compilation

Beasts of Britain

Abduction: Human Encounters with Aliens

Passport to the Cosmos

Weird Winged Wonders: The Twilight World Of Cryptid Creatures

Fingerprints of the Gods

Into The Fringe: A True Story of Alien Abduction

The Candle and the Crossroads: A Book of Appalachian Conjure and Southern Root-Work

Creole Religions of the Caribbean: An Introduction from Vodou and Santeria to Obeah and Espiritismo, Second Edition (Religion, Race, and Ethnicity)

Slenderman: From Fiction to Fact

The Starchild Skull -- Genetic Enigma or Human-Alien Hybrid?

Passport to Magonia: From Folklore to Flying Saucers

Grimoire for the Green Witch: A Complete Book of Shadows

The Lost City of the Exodus: The Archaeological Evidence behind the Journey Out of Egypt

Moses and Akhenaten: Brothers in Alms

The Crystal Bible

Encyclopedia of Crystals, Revised and Expanded

Winged Cryptids: Humanoids, Monsters & Anomalous Creatures Casebook

Alien Disclosure: Experiencers Expose Reality

Mothman Dynasty: Chicago's Winged Humanoids

Haunted Rock & Roll: Ghostly Tales Of Musical Legends

Angel Medicine

Toward the Light: Rescuing Spirits, Trapped Souls, and Earthbound Ghosts

Light the Way: A Guide to Becoming a Rescue Medium

Owl Medicine

Hoodoo Herb and Root Magic: A Materia Magica of African-American Conjure

Pow-Wows, or Long Lost Friend: A Collection of Mysterious and Invaluable Arts and Remedies, for Man as Well as Animals

Energy Essentials for Witches and Spellcasters

Powwowing Among the Pennsylvania Dutch: A Traditional Medical Practice in the Modern World (Pennsylvania German History and Culture)

The Mothman Prophecies: A True Story

Operation Trojan Horse: The Classic Breakthrough Study of UFOs

The Eighth Tower: On Ultraterrestrials and the Superspectrum

Our Haunted Planet

Strange Creatures From Time and Space