Saturday, November 14, 2020

Deer/Canine-Like Humanoid Encountered Near Gallipolis, Ohio

A Ohio teen and his mother encounter a bizarre deer/canine-like humanoid with human-like skin while driving at night near Gallipolis.

The following account was recently forwarded to me:

"This story is from a few years ago but my mother and I remember every single detail of what happened, but I would like some advice. I'm just not sure what we saw.

So when I was about in middle school my mom and I were driving home. It was winter and a full moon because I remember the snow glowing under the moon. It was only 6 PM but really dark.

So we are going about 55 mph when this thing crosses and stops in front of us. The only way I can describe it is that it was if you combined a deer, a dog and a human. It stood about as tall as our windshield, it had the legs of what I can describe as a deer,its back was hunched over and walking on all fours. It had the head of a dog, minus ears, but its eyes were white and it didn't have a tail. The freakish thing about this creature was its skin. It wasn't a canine with mange or anything. It had actual human skin all the way down its legs, too long to be dog legs. It had a rotting meat odor and some parts the flesh was broken open like if you would scrape your knee. It was pale white and you could see its veins.

This thing was FAST! It stood there and just ran across the road in the blink of an eye. My mom had to pull over to calm down, but we both saw it.

This sighting was in southeastern Ohio, near Gallipolis. Did we see a crawler?" GB

NOTE: Gallipolis, Ohio is directly across the Ohio River from Point Pleasant, West Virginia. The Ohio River Valley is rife with strange humanoid encounters, among other anomalous activity. Lon


**********

----------

