Deer/Canine-Like Humanoid Encountered Near Gallipolis, Ohio

A Ohio teen and his mother encounter a bizarre deer/canine-like humanoid with human-like skin while driving at night near Gallipolis.
The following account was recently forwarded to me:
"This story is from a few years ago but my mother and I remember every single detail of what happened, but I would like some advice. I'm just not sure what we saw.
So when I was about in middle school my mom and I were driving home. It was winter and a full moon because I remember the snow glowing under the moon. It was only 6 PM but really dark.
So we are going about 55 mph when this thing crosses and stops in front of us. The only way I can describe it is that it was if you combined a deer, a dog and a human. It stood about as tall as our windshield, it had the legs of what I can describe as a deer,its back was hunched over and walking on all fours. It had the head of a dog, minus ears, but its eyes were white and it didn't have a tail. The freakish thing about this creature was its skin. It wasn't a canine with mange or anything. It had actual human skin all the way down its legs, too long to be dog legs. It had a rotting meat odor and some parts the flesh was broken open like if you would scrape your knee. It was pale white and you could see its veins.
This thing was FAST! It stood there and just ran across the road in the blink of an eye. My mom had to pull over to calm down, but we both saw it.
This sighting was in southeastern Ohio, near Gallipolis. Did we see a crawler?" GB
NOTE: Gallipolis, Ohio is directly across the Ohio River from Point Pleasant, West Virginia. The Ohio River Valley is rife with strange humanoid encounters, among other anomalous activity. Lon
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. Despite what many people believe, what I do is not a profitable venture. In fact, most of the financing I receive is used to continue providing you with the results of my efforts. This all depends on you, my readers and followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site and newsletter. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
Arcane Radio is LIVE w/ chat on the Beyond Explanation YouTube channel
Can we still land humans on the Moon by 2024?
Box from Aleister Crowley's house is opened
Young woman 'set on fire' over witchcraft fears
More on the Matter of the Loch Ness Giant Salamander
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website
'Winged Cryptids: Humanoids, Monsters & Anomalous Creatures Casebook' is now available on Amazon.com and from our new publisher Singular Fortean Publishing
SUBSCRIBE NOW to 'Beyond Explanation'...Phantoms & Monsters on YouTube - Also, the 'Arcane Radio' show archive is available at the same channel.
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute)
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved