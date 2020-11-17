Black Upright Canine Roams University Grounds Near Sofia, Bulgaria

A university student in Bulgaria has seen a black upright canine roaming around his dormitory building at night. He's a veterinarian major, and could not identify the creature.
The following account was recently referred to me:
"I'm a guy in my 20s. I'm quite tall 193 cm (6'4") and train kickboxing. My career choice is quite physically straining because I'm a vet student. There isn't much that scares me and I'm usually an intimidating dude. My university is on top of a hill and outside of the city of Sofia, Bulgaria. From my dorm window (on the 7th floor), I can see huge wheat fields and the nearby forest.
My first encounter was last year in late summer 2019. I have a German Shepherd (Hades) and a Husky pup (Ragnar). That day I left university quite late. It was already dark outside. Usually, I don't mind taking them out at night. At night I can let them run without their leashes. They are trained and I know they are going to listen to me. Besides, I knew everyone knew them and wouldn't hurt them even if they were left outside. They have collars that light up since Hades is fully black and Ragnar is fully white which makes it hard to see him during the winter. I could see them all the time. We walked for a while and they were playing and running around.
At some point, Hades stopped and started growling looking into the wheat fields down the hill. I didn't think about it. There are bats, owls and other critters around us. I leashed them not wanting to run after them if they decided to chase something. After half an hour of nonstop growling, I had enough of it and decided to take Hades home and go out so Ragnar can run a bit more. I got home and expected him to go in his cage. He likes sleeping there and I never lock them. That night though all he did was stand on the window looking out. Since the pup was whining wanting to go out again I tried to drag Hades in the cage and lock him in until I got back. Who knew, maybe he might try going out the window. I got a look out the window. On the parking below I saw a black figure circling the cars.
Thinking that it might be someone trying to steal something, I got a flashlight and shone at it. It wasn't a thief. It wasn't human at all. It looked up, it's eyes reflecting the light from the flashlight. It was black its head looking very similar to Hades'. It was standing on all fours but when I shone the light it stood up. The roofs of the cars were barely reaching its midsection. It let out a growl (which I later learned that many of the tenants have heard). Hades went wild trying to bust out of the cage. Ragnar was whining even louder. I realised he didn't want to go out he was trying to get as far away from the window as possible. The growl made me flinch and I dropped the flashlight through the window. I tried to see it again but it was too dark. I heard the crunching of snow as it left.
The next morning I went to find my flashlight and found huge doglike footprints in the snow and a foul smell still lingering. I borrowed infrared binoculars from a hunter friend of mine. Ever since then I have seen it 4 times in the forest twice crossing the field and once come near the hill looking up. I and my roommate have been taking turns keeping watch at night when Hades starts growling. I don't take the dogs out at night and Ragnar doesn't play and run around anymore. He just stays pressed against my feet. I hope he grows out of it." W
