Black Eyed Kid Creeps Out Witness in Cape Town, South Africa

A young American is in South Africa training for the Peace Corps. He notices 2 small boys next door, then later realizes that one of the kids has black eyes.
The following account was recently forwarded to me:
This happened in 2011 when I was in training for Peace Corps service in Cape Town, South Africa.
Most houses here have bars on the doors and windows and are surrounded by gates and fences. The village that I trained in was large and sprawling. My host family was wealthier than most, and while the house was really nice most of the neighbors had much simpler dwellings and tin shacks. Our fence was tall and stable with a thick wall of a gate and some of the neighboring fences were small barbed wire.
The training schedule was packed and I was usually gone all day everyday. When I got home in the afternoons I would often play with some neighborhood kids. Sundays were my only day off.
One particular Sunday, towards the end of training, I was home alone. I was outside hanging laundry and noticed two small boys, about 7-8 or so, in the next yard staring at me. I’m white, and I am used to this reaction. I had never seen these kids before. I smiled at them and continued to hang my laundry. They continued to play and to stare at me. My unease with these kids was growing, and I thought it was because I was annoyed with being stared at. The longer they watched me the more creeped out I felt.
I looked up to notice that they were gone. I quickly went inside and locked the door (the gate was already locked and there is a tall fence surrounding the property). I looked out the window of my bedroom a few minutes later to see one of the kids scaling the fence. I thought about going out there to say something but felt compelled to stay inside and ignore them.
The next time I looked the kid had just landed in the yard and somehow he saw me through the sliver of window I was peering out of and made eye contact. Then I noticed that this kid had eyes that were solid black! I felt like he was reaching into me and grabbing my insides! The kid prowled around the windows and door for a while.
I don't know what happened to the other kid, but by that time I was totally creeped out.
I moved to my permanent site shortly thereafter." A
