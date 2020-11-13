Bizarre 'Playing Card' Shaped Entity in Northwest Montana

A Montana woman has a bizarre encounter while walking near her home at night. She observe a 'playing card' shaped entity that seemed to be imitating here movement. Any suggestions as to what this was?
I recently received the following inquiry:
"Hi - This happened to me two summers ago:
I live in a very heavily wooded area in the NW part of Montana. I was living in a small complex of one story apartments surrounded by mountains, a lake and thick woods. Bears and mountain lions are not at all unusual to see.
I was in the habit of walking a 1/4 of a block away and up a steep hill in order to look at the moon. I would usually stay about 20 minutes.
One night I came down and began walking down the road back to my place.
I looked about 1/4 of a block in front of me and something that was bright white in the shape of a playing card was approaching me. I noticed right away that it was imitating my swagger. This entity was perhaps 8" x 10". The bottom corners were used as feet and the top corners were like hands.
It was very flexible. I stopped and turned to look at it and it stopped and turned toward me. I took one step in its direction and it took one step in my direction.
I freaked out and ran home and locked the door, knowing perfectly well that it could walk through my door if it wanted to. My heart was pounding so hard.
After I calmed down, I regretted running away because now I will never know what it was. I don't hang out in the woods at night anymore since I was told that nighttime is when the mountain lions feed.
I just discovered your page today and as soon as I saw it, I had to tell you. When I tried to tell friends, they brushed it off - like I was imagining things.
If you have heard of this? I would be so grateful to hear from you.
Thank you in advance." JS
