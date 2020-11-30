'Ape Man' or 'Dogman' Encountered Near Traverse City, Michigan

A group of older teens encounter a bizarre 'ape man,' possibly more canine, quadruped that they chase into a tree near Traverse City, Michigan.
I recently came across this bizarre account:
"It was the summer of 1973. My dad had just graduated from high school (Waterford Township High) and he and a bunch of friends had gone up north a ways outside of Traverse City, Michigan. His friend Susie's family had a cabin out on a lake up north. There was a group of about a dozen 17-19 year olds all hanging out and drinking beers and celebrating the summer.
The group of them were having a bonfire out on the beach when Susie got up to go to bathroom. My dad's friend, Mike offers to 'walk her there,' and as they are walking the 50 ft from the beach bonfire to the cabin, Susie notices a dark shadow much further up the road near the tree line. Susie points it out to Mike and he looks, then says they should hurry up because he thinks it might be a bear.
But Mike pauses for a moment as this creature continues to lope closer toward the cabin (but not in a way that indicated its destination was the cabin). He notices it isn't nearly big enough to be a bear and thinks it may be a wolf of some kind. Susie comments that it doesn't look furry enough and maybe it has mange or is rabid.
As they are walking closer to the cabin, the creature meets a break in the tree line and becomes considerably more visible in the moonlight. That's when Mike calls my dad and another guy over and they see what appears to be a (very) hairy naked man loping down the gravel road on all fours at a pretty decent clip. They send Susie back to the bonfire to be with the rest of the group and they decide to chase it. (drunk teenaged boys)
They start booking it toward this creature. When it sees them heading for it, the creature starts booking it back up the road and across the clearing. Now, my dad ran track and was at the best shape of his life, albeit drunk and he couldn't catch the damn thing as it barreled down a gravel road on all fours. It reaches the tree line and leaps up a clear 10-15 ft into a tree.
At this point, a bunch of the beach kids have run over to where the boys all were. There they all saw this weird ape man (as my dad always described him) sitting in the middle of a spruce tree that it somehow managed to jump up into and climb while butt naked.
They toss some beer cans and rocks at the thing and kind of just aggravate it for a few minutes in the darkness, when suddenly it emits this horrifying sound. My dad says it was the most blood curdling noise he'd ever heard and it sounds halfway between the bark of a dog and the bleat of a sheep. It was LOUD. After it makes this noise, it starts shaking and sort of jumping in the tree. Then it jumps out and books it into the woods.
My dad still swears to me the story is true and Mike has confirmed at least pieces of the story he can remember. As adults, my dad and I have discussed our theories and I have just assumed it was a burnt out hippie that had taken too much acid. I'd also like to stress that we had never heard about the dogman and we had always called him the 'ape man'." CW
