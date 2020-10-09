Friday, October 09, 2020

White Eyed 'Floating' Skull Haunts Marshall County, Alabama Resident

A couple are exploring the woods at night, near Grant, Alabama, when they realize that they are being followed. On their way back to the house, a floating skull with bright white eyes appears.

The following account was recently referred to me:

"The date is August 9, 2020. I recently started dating this girl I meet online. She and I instantly clicked when we found out both of us believed in things like Skinwalkers and Bigfoot. So eventually we got comfortable enough to meet in person and she suggested I come out to her place and walk around the woods. Me being me, I instantly agreed to do that. She lives on the very outskirts of Grant, Alabama (Marshall County), right near the Cathedral Caverns. So her property was located on the same mountain as the caverns. She had about a 4-acre property up there so we explored it.

We head out at about 1 or 2 o'clock in the morning with our flashlights and knives in hand. We're out there for about 30 minutes when it started to rain a little bit, so we turned around and headed back to her house. On the way back she keeps looking behind us. I notice this and ask her if she thinks we're being followed. She says 'yes' and I reply that I felt the same way and let's just get back to the house.

About 20 minutes go by and we are back in the clearing of her yard. I take about 15 steps into the clearing and just freeze on the spot and turned around. Right on the edge of the tree line, less than 40 feet away, I see an animals skull hovering about 8 and a half feet off the ground with solid glowing white eyes. If I had to guess, it looked like a bull skull. She turns and sees me standing there staring at this 8 and a half foot tall being and runs over, grabs me by the arm and pulls me up to and onto the porch. When we got to the porch the thing was gone.

A couple of hours go by. I'm out in my car vaping by myself. She had already gone to sleep and I was still trying to comprehend what I had seen. It was at that moment I felt something push up against the rear of my car. Not like it hit it but like how a cat will push up against somebody. I look through my driver side rearview and can see the same animal skull sticking out from behind my car. I did my best to stay as quiet as I could as to not alarm it of my presence. Then somehow it locked eyes with me through the rearview mirror and it was like it got a hold of my mind and was trying to make me get out of my car and walk into the woods. I got as far as popping the door handle to unlatch the door before i snapped out of it and closed the door and locking it. I closed my eyes and pretended it wasn't there.

About five and a half minutes go by and I open my eyes again and it was gone. I couldn't see it anywhere. So I opened my door and sprinted inside and stayed there until the sun came up. I didnt even sleep.

The sunrise started to roll up over the horizon and I was walking out to my car to leave. My girlfriend gave me a hug and a kiss and told me to be safe. I'm glad I didn't tell her then, that the whole time we were standing next to my car with me facing the woods, I could still see it....standing there and staring at me unmoving.

To this day, and I know I'll eventually tell her, she has no idea the thing has been watching my every move with extreme attention to detail." BI

I sincerely ask that you consider supporting Phantoms & Monsters and my other work through a donation.

Any amount is needed and appreciated. Because of the loss of revenue due to the Covid-19 crisis, our situation has become critical.

If you are interested in helping out, you can use the new upgraded PayPal donation buttons on the blog and newsletter or go directly to PayPal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the recipient.

I am truly grateful for your continued support. Lon

 


TODAY'S TOP LINKS

Strange Celebrity Encounters with UFOs and Aliens

What the FBI Thought of UFO Writer Gray Barker and the Men in Black

From the Realm of Alchemy to the World of the Men in Black

The Real-Life Origins of 15 Urban Legends

Ufologists and Freedom of Information: What’s in a File and What Isn’t?

Tall Red-Eyed 'O'Hare Mothman' Close Encounter at USPS Sorting Facility

Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters

Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website


'Beyond Explanation' is a collection of first-person encounters, directly from the pages of Phantoms & Monsters. Please subscribe & feel free to distribute to your friends and other paranormal enthusiasts. The Facebook page can be found at Beyond Explanation on Facebook - Thanks for your help. I hope you enjoy! Your comments are welcomed. Lon

PLEASE NOTE: The Arcane Radio YouTube uploads are being moved to the 'Beyond Explanation' channel. You may want to subscribe to 'Beyond Explanation' so that you don't miss an episode. Thanks.


Would your paranormal / cryptid group like to become an affiliate of Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research? By becoming an affiliate investigative group, we can forward reports to you from your area in which none of our team can physically investigate. If interested, send me an email at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com. The member / affiliate list can be found at Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Team / Affiliate Groups. Thanks. Lon



'Winged Cryptids: Humanoids, Monsters & Anomalous Creatures Casebook' is now available on Amazon.com and from our new publisher Singular Fortean Publishing

A review of 'Winged Cryptids: Humanoids, Monsters & Anomalous Creatures Casebook' by Linda Godfrey



SUBSCRIBE NOW to 'Beyond Explanation'...Phantoms & Monsters on YouTube - Also, the 'Arcane Radio' show archive is available at the same channel.

Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard

Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix













----------

This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.

Disclaimer:

The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.

Fair Use Notice:

This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.

You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.

Please Note:

On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.

© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

Posted by at
Labels: ,